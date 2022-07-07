6 to Know: Twin of Clevelander Hotel Worker Killed in Shooting Speaks

It’s Thursday, July 7th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A Pembroke Pines woman accused of shooting and killing her fiance's 15-year-old son at a Pembroke Pines home last month had been waving the gun around and said she didn't think it was loaded before she fired the fatal shot, according to a new arrest warrant.

The warrant released Wednesday offers new details in the June 11 shooting that left 15-year-old Achilles Lopez dead and 24-year-old Francy Marcos facing a manslaughter charge. Pembroke Pines Police officials announced Tuesday that they were filing the charge against Marcos. According to the warrant, the shooting happened as Marcos, Lopez, his two younger brothers and Lopez's best friend were getting ready to leave for dinner at a nearby restaurant.

No. 2 - After firing more than 70 rounds during an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois on Monday, killing seven and injuring dozens, the alleged gunman drove to Madison, Wisconsin and "seriously contemplated" another shooting at an area celebration.

"It appears when he drove to Madison, he was driving around. However, he did see a celebration that was occurring in Madison and seriously contemplated using the firearm he had in his vehicle to commit another shooting," Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Sgt. Christopher Covelli said said following a court hearing Wednesday. Once arriving in Madison, Covelli said he had approximately 60 rounds of ammunition, though police believe he did not premediate any attack. The 21-year-old alleged gunman from Monday's Highland Park Fourth of July parade was ordered held without bond Wednesday.

No. 3 - The twin brother of a Clevelander employee who was shot and killed in the lobby of the Miami Beach hotel last week is speaking out as a vigil is set to take place at the scene of the killing.

The vigil will take place Thursday night for 50-year-old Dion Moore, who was killed in the July 1 shooting. Police said Moore was trying to remove a man from the popular South Beach hotel after the man was attempting to sneak into the nightclub. The suspect, 29-year-old Brandon Kortez Burris, opened fire on Moore, killing him in the hotel lobby, police said. The victim’s twin brother, Derrick Moore, is remembering Dion as a hero. Derrick said he wished he could have been there that night to save his brother. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Heather Walker.

No. 4 - A South Florida family is suing a major airline, saying that their daughter became paralyzed from the neck down after she fell from her wheelchair while boarding a flight.

Back in February, 25-year-old Gaby Assouline was boarding a Southwest flight to Denver at Fort Lauderdale International Airport. As she was on the jet bridge about to board, she fell from her wheelchair — and that fall led to a broken neck, her family said. While Assouline used a wheelchair and walker to get around, it was only for long distances due to a genetic disorder that affects her muscles — so she did have some mobility before the fall. She’s now hospitalized and on a ventilator.

No. 5 - Millions continue to voluntarily leave their jobs every month and experts say the Great Resignation hasn't shown signs of slowing down.

On the hunt for a hybrid work arrangement, Elena Mendoza said she made a change this spring. The paralegal quit her job at one North Texas law firm after finding another offering an opportunity to work from home most days. “Being able to work from home gives me more liberty to be able to be home with my daughter and make sure that I'm always there for her,” Mendoza said. The most recent numbers from the Department of Labor showed that 4.3 million people quit their jobs in May. Around 4.4 million quit in April. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6 consumer investigator Sasha Jones.

No. 6 - Fresh off one of the most successful seasons in franchise history, the Florida Panthers announced their schedule for the upcoming season.

The Panthers will open with three straight road games - starting Thursday, October 13 at the New York Islanders - before the home opener on Wednesday, October 19 against the Philadelphia Flyers. Florida will host the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, February 11 while facing in-state rivals and the defending Eastern Conference champs, the Tampa Bay Lightning, on Friday, October 21 and Tuesday, February 6. The Panthers will host the New York Rangers on New Years Day inside the FLA Live Arena while later hosting the 2023 Honda NHL All Star Weekend on February 3 and 4.