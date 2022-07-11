6 to Know: Cuban Exiles Mark One Year Since Historic Protests

It’s Monday, July 11th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that took place outside of a Foodland Market in northwest Miami-Dade on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred in the county’s Brownsville neighborhood at 4719 NW 32nd Avenue. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene and located an adult male with a gunshot wound. MDFR pronounced the man dead on the scene. Units also located a second man with a gunshot wound to the arm. He was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

No. 2 - One day before the anniversary of the unprecedented July 11th protests on the island, Cubans in Miami held a prayer vigil.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

On July 11, 2021 for the first time in decades hundreds of people in Cuba took the streets and called for freedom. Many cried out against the lack of food, electricity, and medical care. Many of the July 11th protesters were arrested and about 1,000 currently remain in jail according to Cuba Decide. Father Jose Joaquin Espino says it’s important people on the island know the Miami community stands with them. “This is ongoing. It is remebering and keeping alive the hope and the flame the freedom Cuba has been seeking for such a long time,” said Espino, Pastor at Ermita de la Caridad.

No. 3 - A family is demanding justice after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run crash last weekend.

“This isn’t going to go away,” said Sebastian Espitia. “We’re going to find whoever did this.” Espitia says the past week has been painful not knowing who killed his future sister-in-law Karina McTeague in a hit-and-run crash. Family says it happened near Powerline Road and NW 21st Street in Pompano Beach. Espitia says the mother of two went out to a club last Saturday night with friends. The family filed a missing person’s report on Wednesday when they couldn’t get in touch with her. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies told them the devastating news the next day.

No. 4 - Monica Gilliam said she was scared and anxious after she learned her 12-year-old daughter had been left wandering Miami International Airport alone.

On July 2, the Tennessee mother put her daughter Kimber on a flight from Chattanooga to Miami as an unaccompanied minor to visit her father. A flight attendant was supposed to escort the child to her father once she landed. She was also given a lanyard and wristband with her dad’s information. “They should have walked her to the gate and handed her off to her dad only after checking his ID to match with the information I gave them,” Gilliam said. But, that didn't happen, the mother said. Instead, the 12-year-old was left alone, wandering through the airport for about 30 minutes, according to Gilliam. Click here for what she has to say in a report from NBC 6’s Kim Wynne.

No. 5 - It’s a cutting-edge new way to stop crime: drones in the sky sending images and life-saving information back to first responders.

On July 4 in Coral Gables, images from such drones showed what it looked like from above when about 40,000 people came to see the fireworks show in front of the Biltmore Hotel. NBC 6 exclusively obtained the video from the Coral Gables Police Department taken by their new drone out on its first real-world mission. “We were able to check the entire perimeter of it. Make sure everything was secure,” said Police Chief Ed Hudak Jr., who was well aware of the gunman in Illinois who ultimately killed 7 people from a rooftop earlier that same day. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6 investigator Willard Shepard you’ll see Only on 6.

No. 6 - Two days after the Miami Marlins found out second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. was a starter for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, the team now knows they may have two players making the trip to Los Angeles.

Starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara was named to the pitching staff for the National League in the 92nd edition of the mid-summer classic, held July 19th at Dodger Stadium. Alcantara has been one of the top pitchers in the NL this season, going 9-3 in his 18 starts with a 1.73 earned run average - second best in the league. Chisholm was named a starter Friday, the fifth position player in team history to get the honor, but is currently on the injured list and may not be back in time.