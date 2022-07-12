6 to Know: Horror Following Child's Death After Being Found in Hot Car

It’s Tuesday, July 12th – and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A 3-year-old boy died after being found inside a vehicle parked at an education center in Miami Gardens on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:47 p.m. at the Lubavitch Education Center campus near the 700 block of NW 173rd Street. Miami Gardens police units responded to the scene in reference to an unresponsive juvenile inside of a vehicle. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the boy to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by doctors. According to NBC 6 meteorologists say the day's heat index was 101 degrees and temperatures were at 92 degrees just before 4 p.m., around the time the child was found.

No. 2 - A former Hialeah police sergeant who took a plea deal after he was accused of taking advantage of and forcing sex acts on women in his custody has turned himself in to begin serving a three-year sentence.

Jesus Menocal Jr. turned himself in to a federal prison in Pennsylvania over the weekend, his attorney said Monday. Menocal pleaded guilty in federal court in March to three misdemeanor counts of violating the civil right of unreasonable search and seizures, avoiding major felony charges. Judge Kathleen M. Williams sentenced Menocal to three years behind bars and one year of supervised release at a hearing in May. Menocal had been facing a long list of possible outcomes for forcing different sexual acts on three women he held in custody in 2014 and 2015.

No. 3 - A police body camera video shows Pompano Beach's vice mayor cursing at a police officer during a traffic stop.

The traffic stop involving Vice Mayor Beverly Perkins happened in April but is going viral after it was recently shared on social media. "I am Vice Mayor Beverly Perkins from the city of Pompano Beach, y’all need to find something better to f-----g do," Perkins tells the Fort Lauderdale officer in the video. The officer had issued Perkins a warning for speeding after she was clocked going 60 miles an hour in a 40 mile an hour zone. Nobody with the city of Pompano Beach is talking about the matter. City officials said they don’t involve themselves when it comes to the personal lives of elected officials.

No. 4 - The Safer Communities Act is the first nationwide, bipartisan gun violence bill to become law in 30 years. Depending on perspective, the law is either a monumental achievement or the bare minimum to fight gun violence.

President Biden signed the legislation last week, and today, the White House invited gun safety advocates and family members of victims to the South Lawn to commemorate the bill’s passage. “Will we match thoughts and prayers with action? I say yes, and that’s what we’re doing here today,” Biden said at the event, billed as a celebration. Parents of Parkland school shooting victims were in attendance and many were outspoken about their varying opinions of the bill. Click here for their responses in a report from NBC 6’s Ari Odzer.

No. 5 - A woman who was late for her flight was arrested after she refused to get off the plane at Miami International Airport, police said.

Skylar Shiffon Pollard, 29, was arrested Sunday on charges of disorderly conduct and violating a designated operational area of an airport, an arrest report said. According to the report, Pollard, of Battle Creek, Michigan, was late for her Spirit Airlines flight which was already closed for boarding. Despite being late, Pollard ignored boarding security procedures and boarded the plane, the report said. Spirit employees asked Pollard to de-plane and go through security measures but she refused, so the employees called police, the report said.

No. 6 - For decades, the massive Pan American Airways Globe was a fixture at the old Miami Museum of Science.

Now, a renovated version will soon be on display at the Miami Worldcenter in Downtown Miami. But not without controversy as history collides with current events. The world looked much different in 1934. The Nazi Party controlled Germany. The State of Israel didn’t yet exist. Much of Asia and Africa was carved up by European powers. The borders of the U.S.S.R, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, included what’s now the country of Ukraine. Natella and Kevin O’Bryant live in the Miami Worldcenter and to them, the art installation will be a painful reminder of current events. Click here for their reasons why in a report from NBC 6 investigator Phil Prazan.