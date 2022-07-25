6 to Know: What to Know as Back-to-School Tax-Free Holiday Begins Monday

It’s Monday, July 25th – and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Bahamian authorities estimate up to 60 Haitians tried to make a dangerous journey to Miami, but the boat capsized about seven miles from New Providence when they encountered rough seas.



"A multi-agency investigation is underway to determine the full circumstances surrounding a suspected human smuggling operation which has resulted in the deaths of these irregular Haitian migrants," said Hon. Philip Davis, Bahamian Prime Minister.

Among the dead are a toddler, 15 women and 1 man. According to Bahamian authorities 25 people were rescued. Davis said investigators had determined that a twin-engine speed boat left the Bahamas about 1 a.m., apparently bound for Miami. Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he sympathized with the parents of the victims.

No. 2 - The second week of the death penalty sentencing trial for the confessed Parkland school shooter begins Monday.

Some of the first police officers and deputies who responded to the shooting four years ago testified at the gunman's trial Friday about the horrors they found. Coral Springs Police Capt. Nicholas Mazzei testified that when he arrived at scene he immediately saw a body lying on the ground outside the freshman building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. "I checked him for vitals, realized that he was deceased, believed that there was still a shooter inside the building and we made entry into the building," Mazzei said. The body Mazzei encountered was assistant football coach Aaron Feis, who was shot and killed while trying to protect students.

No. 3 - Neighbors in the residential area of Pembroke Road in Miramar are voicing their concerns about multiple car crashes that have become common in the area.

The latest crash involved at least two cars around 3:00 a.m. Sunday which has people in this residential area concerned for their safety. Neighbors said more needs to be done to prevent these violent crashes. The overnight crash involved a white sedan which was totaled after crashing with a silver BMW which was also badly damaged. The crash left behind car pieces scattered on the grass and pavement in the neighborhood. People in the area said violent crashes on Pembroke Road and between University Drive are happening too often. Neighbors are asking for either speed bumps or more police presence especially on weekend nights to prevent more accidents from occurring.

No. 4 - With school in South Florida starting soon, families have started the hunt for school supplies and clothing for the upcoming educational year.

These families are in luck as Florida is set to begin its back-to-school tax-free holiday on Monday. For two weeks, Floridians across the state will be able to save money by taking advantage of this holiday as they make their way to stores to purchase select items for the new school year. The Florida Department of Revenue has released a fact sheet detailing the items that are tax-free from Jul. 25 - Aug. 7.

No. 5 - The 2022 Florida Primary is on August 23rd - and election officials want residents to be ready to cast their ballots in person or by mail.

New voter registration and party changes in both Miami-Dade and Broward must be done by Monday. In Broward County, over 300,000 vote-by-mail ballots were sent out last Thursday to those who have requested one. In Miami Dade, 392,000 mail-in ballots were mailed out to voters interested in voting in the August 23rd primary. Early voting begins in Miami-Dade on August 8th and in Broward on August 13th.

No. 6 - In the five-part documentary "Healing Through Food," investigative reporter Myriam Masihy opens up about her chronic disease, how her father says naturopathic medicine saved his life and what the research says about plant-based diets.

Experts in medicine, nutrition and physical health join Masihy to learn about animal protein's effect on the human body and dive into the science behind plant-based eating and how it can prevent and reverse many chronic diseases. The series can be seen on nbc6.com, the NBC 6 app and mobile web. The full documentary premieres on July 25 on the NBC South Florida News channel on Peacock.