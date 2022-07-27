6 to Know: What You Need to Know for Start of Lobster Mini-Season

It’s Wednesday, July 27th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Police in Miami Beach released a sketch of a man who they say shot another man and stole $1 from him.

On the early morning hours of Thursday, July 21, the victim and a friend were sitting on the front steps of a building on the 1000 block of Eighth Street near Michigan Court when the suspect walked past them and asked for a dollar, Miami Beach Police said in a news release. As they tried to give the man a dollar, the suspect pulled out a gun with a laser and demanded everything. He then shot the victim and stole $1 from him - as well as the friend’s wallet - before running away. The 25-year-old victim - who police is not identifying - is now in a medically induced coma at Jackson Memorial Hospital. His father flew in from Argentina and demanded justice Tuesday for his son at a press briefing at the Miami Beach Police Department.

No. 2 - The driver suspected in a hit-and-run crash that killed a mother and her two daughters in North Bay Village has been arrested, officials said Tuesday.

The U.S. Marshals Service said 24-year-old Julius Bernstein was taken into custody in Charlotte, North Carolina, for several open warrants in South Florida. "(The warrants) are not associated with the hit-and-run fatality that occurred in North Bay Village," Miami-Dade Police said in a statement. However, Bernstein is still the suspected driver of the fiery June 27 crash, investigators said. The U.S. Marshals Service did not provide details of the unrelated charges. Cynthia Orsatelliz and her daughters, Sofia and Maria, were killed in the crash that happened in the area of the John F. Kennedy Causeway and Harbor Island Drive.

No. 3 - Week two of the confessed Parkland shooter's penalty trial continued Tuesday with more graphic testimony from medical examiners, detailing the gruesome wounds sustained by victims in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Throughout the day, jurors were shown more images of the damages a high-velocity rifle can do, as well as modifications the confessed killer made to the weapon to make it even more lethal. In the morning session, Broward Chief Medical Examiner Rebecca MacDougall testified about the autopsies of Alex Schachter, 14, Alyssa Alhadeff, 14, and Scott Beigel, 35. The mention of his 14-year-old son's name brought tears to the eyes of Max Schachter, who created the Safe Schools for Alex program, as well as a scholarship fund for students who, like his son Alex, enjoy playing in the school band. By the end of the day on Tuesday, six more autopsies were entered into the record, leaving four more which are expected to be entered in the coming days.

No. 4 - Surveillance cameras captured a burglar breaking into a southwest Miami-Dade pizza restaurant — but he left after a few minutes and didn't take anything.

The footage shows the man using a pickaxe to break the coffee window of Rey's Pizza off 137th Street at around 2 a.m. Monday. Minutes later, the man strangely comes back with a ladder and climbs through the tiny, shattered window. He's then seen looking through cabinets, stopping at the register, and wandering aimlessly throughout the restaurant. Surprisingly, the man didn't take anything. Click here to see the footage in a report from NBC 6’s Alyssa Hyman you’ll see Only on 6.

No. 5 - The reverend of a progressive church in Fort Lauderdale wants answers after someone targeted the place of worship with posters filled with hateful messages.

About nine posters were found on the walls of the Sunshine Cathedral, which bills itself as the "world's largest progressive queer church." "We were sort of the target, but the insults weren’t limited to us," said Rev. Dr. Durrell Watkins. The posters were discovered last Monday and likely hung up the day before, after service. The messages were anti-Semitic, anti-social justice and anti-COVID — they called health officials human traffickers and that people who wear masks support Satanism. Rev. Watkins believes he knows why his church was targeted.

No. 6 - Florida's lobster mini-season is here, and if you plan to head out on the water, there are a few rules to keep in mind.

The mini-season runs from midnight at 12:01 on July 27 through midnight on July 28. Miami-Dade County Parks released an advisory on Tuesday urging boaters going out on the water to keep several things in mind. There are some rules for those going lobster hunting during the mini-season. To know the rules and regulations for the lobster mini-season, click here.