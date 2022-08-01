6 to Know: Police Union Requests Fired Broward Deputy Get His Job Back

It’s Monday, August 1st - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Neighbors say two overnight shooting investigations happened within two miles of each other in the same area where four teens where shot on Friday.



These two investigations in Southwest Miami-Dade happened three minutes driving distance from each other. One of them taking place in Southwest 113th Avenue and Southwest 231st Lane. Witnesses told NBC 6 they heard at least ten shots at around 12:30 a.m. and a car speeding off. Video shows detectives overnight with evidence markers by bullets on the street. One of those bullets went through a neighbor’s backyard fence, neighbors say. Police were also on the scene near Southwest 222 Street and 116th Avenue after reported gunshots. Witnesses told NBC 6 a man was shot and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's trauma center.

No. 2 - Week three of the sentencing trial for the confessed Parkland school shooter continues Monday in a Broward County courtroom.

Last week, jurors got to see nearly 200 online comments and search histories that convicted killer Nikolas Cruz made in the months leading up to the Parkland school shooting. Broward Sheriff’s Detective Nicholas Masters explained Wednesday afternoon how investigators tracked and compiled Cruz’s online activities using browser cookies from Google and YouTube accounts dating back to July 2017. Cruz repeatedly searched for information and videos of other mass shootings in Columbine, Charlottesville, Aurora, and Las Vegas, among others. One search included: "How to Become Evil in Society."

No. 3 - Cellphone video that went viral showed Christopher Krickovich and Broward Sheriff’s Sgt. Greg LaCerra trying to subdue and arrest 15-year-old DeLucca Rolle in 2019.

A six-member Broward County jury found Christopher Krickovich not guilty after about three hours of deliberations and now a letter to Broward the International Union of Police Associations is requesting to get his job back, a letter to Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said. According to a letter from the International Union of Police Associations, the evidence and circumstances surrounding Krickovich’s incident are "overwhelming" that he has committed no wrongdoing of the law or BSO’s Use of Force policy. PSC had recommended no discipline for Krickovich, but Sheriff Tony disagreed and fired the former deputy, the letter said.

No. 4 - The family of 14-year-old Victoria Gonzalez went door to door around Hallandale Beach handing out flyers with their daughter's picture hoping to find her since she went missing 10 months ago.

Her family has not seen her since her aunt dropped her off at Renaissance Middle school in Miramar in September of 2021. Her father, Enrique Gonzalez says he is tired of waiting for answers from the police, so he decided to take action. “I sat there waiting for answers, waiting for phone calls from the police department. I said enough is enough," he said. Victoria's family say they are desperate to find her and need the community's help. Click here for their story from NBC 6 reporter Victor Jorges.

No. 5 - Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, who won 11 championships in 13 seasons with the team, has died, his family announced Sunday. He was 88.

A world-beater on the court and an Olympic gold medalist, Russell was also known as a pioneer in the fight for civil rights, marching with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and speaking out about his treatment as a Black player in a city — and country — where race was often a flash point. He broke the color barrier in major U.S. sports as its first Black head coach. The Celtics issued a team statement Sunday mourning his passing and celebrating his "enormous legacy in basketball, Boston, and beyond." Easily among the 75 greatest players in NBA history, Russell was named the league's Most Valuable Player five times and was an All-Star 12 times. The 6-foot-9 center changed the way defense was played in the league.

No. 6 - A Sunny Isles Beach police officer‘s kind actions during a fatal crash were caught on camera when a fellow officer noticed him helping a woman and captured the heartwarming moment.

“It was a pretty hectic day,” said Officer Máximo Fanjul. A fatal car accident shut down all southbound lanes on Collins Avenue near 158th Street a few weeks ago. Fanjul was diverting traffic when he said a woman flagged him down. The officer said he learned that she was with a home aid whose shift was up but could not drive the woman home because of the shutdown. The officer said she was about a block and half away from her home, but she could not make the journey-- at least not alone. Click here to see what he did next in a report from NBC 6 anchor Heather Walker.