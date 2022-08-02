6 to Know: Miami Beach Commissioner Rings Alarm as Monkeypox Cases on the Rise

It’s Tuesday, August 2nd - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Police are searching for a pair of thieves who were caught on camera robbing a Miami-Dade man in his front yard.

The robbery happened around 5:15 p.m. on July 17 at the victim's home in the 18700 block of Southwest 316th Street. Miami-Dade Police officials said the victim was outside in his front yard when the two suspects jumped a fence, pointed their handguns at him, and demanded his necklace. The victim, in fear for his life, complied with their demands and handed over the chain, police said. Police are searching for the suspects and are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

No. 2 - Jurors got to hear about the four years of torment that families have endured since their children and loved ones were gunned down at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Seven of those family members read impact statements in Broward Judge Elizabeth Scherer’s courtroom Monday. Their voices cracking with emotion at the recollections of their loved ones’ lives. Joaquin Oliver’s mother Patricia and sister Andrea talked about the day he was born, Aug. 4, and what a blessing he was to a doting family. But they also spoke about the pain gunman Nikolas Cruz’s actions have caused them every day since. The 23-year-old gunman pleaded guilty last October to 17 murders and 17 attempted murders. Jurors will have to decide whether the shooter should be put to death or spend the rest of his life in prison. It would take only one vote against the death penalty to give him a life sentence. The sentencing resumes Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

No. 3 - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida is currently ranked fourth in the country for the number of monkeypox infections.

“We need to be aggressive in stopping the transmission of this virus," said Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez. The latest data show 442 cases in the Sunshine State on Monday. “Last week, the state of Florida had 273 cases — now we’re up to 442 cases," said Fernandez, who rang the alarm Monday. According to the Florida Department of Health, Miami-Dade documented County 73 cases last week. As of the last check Monday, there are 108 cases. In Broward County, the latest total is at least 211. Right now, monkeypox is spreading fast among men who have sex with men. But there are concerns that as school is set to start, transmission could dramatically increase among other populations.

No. 4 - The Florida Board of Medicine is meeting later this week to discuss ways to make Brazilian butt lift (BBL) surgeries safer.

This comes following a reported increase in deaths related to the procedure, which prompted the board to mandate surgeons to make changes. “The Florida Board of Medicine realized that what’s going on in South Florida is a medical emergency, that we’ve had more BBL deaths last year than ever before,” said Dr. Pat Pazmiño, who is a board certified plastic surgeon. The Florida Board of Medicine said one way to prevent deaths related to the procedure is by using an ultrasound machine while performing these surgeries and issued an emergency order earlier this year mandating doctors use one. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6 investigator Myriam Masihy.

No. 5 - The city of Miami passed a plan to move its homeless population to a camp that will be built in Virginia Key Beach North Point Park.

The area is currently an open field in the park. The location of the camp is ironically located right across the water from the most exclusive place to live, Fisher Island. The plan is to build anywhere from 50-100 mini homes. The city says it will take roughly six months to purchase the housing and then electricity will need to be installed. The location is at the back of the park between the bike trails and Virginia Key Outdoor Center, which rents kayaks and paddle boards. There is a petition going around to stop the city from building the homeless camp in the park. But the city says it’s moving forward with the pilot program.

No. 6 - If there is ever a perfect time to welcome a furry friend to your family, the month of August is certainly it. The nationwide Clear the Shelters campaign is back beginning Aug. 1.

NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 are part of the month-long effort by NBCUniversal Local which works to promote pet adoptions, support local shelters, and increase community awareness of animal welfare. Now in its eighth year, Clear the Shelters has helped more than 700,000 pets find forever families. In 2021 alone,140,000 pets were adopted and over $500k was raised. This year's campaign includes more than 1,000 animal shelters and rescues across the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. Click here for a list of South Florida shelters and pet foster cares taking part.