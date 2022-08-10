6 to Know: Miami-Dade County Providing Appointments for Monkeypox Vaccine

It’s Wednesday, August 10th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A man was arrested after he was caught on camera allegedly threatening someone with a knife at a Kendall gym, police said.

Lenin Sanchez, 57, was arrested Monday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Cellphone footage obtained by Only in Dade showed the incident at an LA Fitness on Southwest 124th Avenue. A man, later identified as Sanchez, can be seen arguing with a gym member, police said. In the video, someone can be heard saying that the man pulled the knife after being told to stop checking out someone else's girlfriend. Sanchez was booked into jail and being held on $5,000 bond Tuesday, records showed. A judge ordered him to stay away from the victims. Attorney information wasn't available.

No. 2 - Miami-Dade County is now opening two sites that will offer the monkeypox vaccine as the rate of infection climbs week to week in Florida.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The state is just shy of 1,000 reported cases of monkeypox. Miami-Dade now has 387 cases, double from last week, and quadruple from the week before that. Even after the Biden Administration declared a public health emergency, vaccines remain scarcely available through community clinics. Now the Miami-Dade County government says its offering a limited supply of vaccines beginning Wednesday at 8 a.m. Eligible high-risk residents can make an appointment at Tropical Park or Miami Beach. Click here for more on what you need to know.

No. 3 - The FBI searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday, a move that represents a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president.

Trump, disclosing the search in a lengthy statement, asserted that agents had opened up a safe at his home and described their work as an “unannounced raid” that he likened to “prosecutorial misconduct.” The search intensifies the months-long probe into how classified documents ended up in more than a dozen boxes located at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year. It occurs amid a separate grand jury investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and adds to the potential legal peril for Trump as he lays the groundwork for another run.

No. 4 - A new effort is underway in Florida to get a recreational marijuana amendment on the 2024 ballot.

The amendment would allow recreational use of marijuana by people 21 or older and could also remove requirements that have made it expensive for smaller cannabis entrepreneurs to operate. Throwing their support behind the proposal are Trulieve, the state's largest medical marijuana operator, and country music legends the Bellamy Brothers. Efforts to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida have failed before. Last year, the Florida Supreme Court nixed a proposed constitutional amendment to allow recreational marijuana use in the state from being on the 2022 ballot, ruling that the ballot language was misleading.

No. 5 - As kids prepare to head back into classrooms, they may be experiencing a bit of anxiety or back-to-school jitters.

Although this is totally normal, some children may exhibit signs that go beyond jitters and can indicate possible symptoms of clinical anxiety. Moms with a Mic's Julia and Marissa Bagg caught up with Pediatric Psychologist Dr. Marina Villani-Capo from Nicklaus Children's Hospital and fellow working mom, Michelle Barney, to discuss the signs of back-to-school anxiety, what caregivers can do to help ease those fears, and when to seek professional help.

No. 6 - After nearly 30 years, Miami-Dade’s District 10 will elect a new county commissioner.

District 10 covers portions of Kendall, Westchester and Fontainebleau. “We need transparency. We need to get rid of the corruption,” said Martha Bueno, a libertarian candidate for the commission seat. After losing faith in the local government, Bueno said she is running to shed light on what she says is the truth. Aiming to win the race, Bueno is using the platform OnlyFans to expose what she says is “dirty politics.” Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Jessica Vallejo.