6 to Know: Broward Deputy Involved in Teen's 2019 Rough Arrest Defends Actions

It’s Tuesday, August 16th – and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A Miami-Dade Police officer was shot and injured and an armed robbery suspect died after an altercation Monday night in Miami, officials said.

Investigators with the department's Robbery Intervention Detail responded to an armed robbery after 8 p.m. in the area of NW 62nd Street and 17th Avenue, according to Miami-Dade Police. The suspect struck detectives' vehicles and hit a civilian's vehicle while trying to escape, police said. An altercation ensued, during which the officer and suspect were shot, police said. The suspect died at the scene, and the officer was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. Three people in the civilian vehicle were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

No. 2 - A 10-year-old boy was airlifted to a Miami hospital where he had part of his leg amputated after he was attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys over the weekend, family members said.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Jameson Reeder Jr. and his family were snorkeling along a shallow reef Saturday when he was attacked by what's believed to be an 8-foot bull shark, his uncle, Joshua Reeder, said in a lengthy Facebook post. The incident happened around 4 p.m. near Looe Key Reef, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials told Keysnews.com. Family members flagged down another boat that happened to have a nurse on board, and the boy was rushed to shore before he was airlifted to Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami where part of his leg was amputated.

No. 3 - Alarm clocks went off earlier than normal Tuesday morning and the schools buses were rolling down the road as Broward County students return to campus for the first day of the 2022-23 school year.

The new year marks a return of face-to-face learning from day one for the first time since the COVID pandemic for students across the county. BCPS Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright will attend several schools across the county on the first day to evaluate how things go.Both Broward and Miami-Dade County public schools will serve students lunch and breakfast free of charge for the 2022-23 school year. The superintendent has a long to-do list. Broward County Public Schools starts the school year with learning gaps to bridge among many students: the district still has a teacher shortage, there are new laws complicating what teachers can discuss in class.

No. 4 - Broward Sheriff’s Sergeant Gregory LaCerra became a household name in South Florida after he and deputy Christopher Krickovich were charged with battery on then-15-year-old Delucca Rolle during a 2019 rough arrest caught on video.

Cellphone video that went viral showed LaCerra pepper spraying the teen and Krickovich forcing his head to the ground repeatedly. In an exclusive interview with NBC 6, LaCerra said the video doesn’t tell the full story of what happened that day. “We're surrounded by 200 people,” LaCerra told NBC 6.“It's very uncomfortable being surrounded by that many people who are threatening you, cursing at you, you know, all that stuff.” Click here for more in a report from NBC 6 investigator Willard Shepard you’ll see Only on 6.

No. 5 - The federal government Monday awarded $25 million to South Florida’s Brightline railway to improve safety along some of the most dangerous tracks in the country.

The total price tag for the initiative will be $45 million after $10 million from the privately run rail line and another $10 million from the Florida Department of Transportation. “Regardless of the capacity, regardless of the number of trains running through, we’ve got to have a safe environment for passengers and freight to move through,” said Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline. NBC 6 Investigators reported earlier how drivers and pedestrians consistently move onto the tracks when the train comes, causing 85 accidents since 2018, killing 27 people, and injuring 30 others.

No. 6 - Once again, all eyes will be on South Florida in the coming years for a championship event.

Monday, the College Football Playoff and the Orange Bowl Committee announced that Hard Rock Stadium will host the CFP National Championship Game at the end of the 2025 season. The game will take place Jan. 5, 2026 inside the Miami Gardens stadium. It will be the second time the stadium has hosted a title game during the CFP era, with the Alabama Crimson Tide defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the finale of the 2020 season.