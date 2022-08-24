6 to Know: Hurricane Andrew's Impact on South Florida Remembered 30 Years Later

It’s Wednesday, August 24th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Florida voters headed to the polls Tuesday as a number of important races were decided in the state's primary election.

The most significant race was between the two Democratic gubernatorial candidates seeking to go against Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was unopposed in the Republican primary. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried for the nomination. For the U.S. Senate, U.S. Rep. Val Demings defeated three lesser-known candidates in the Democratic primary, and incumbent Republican Marco Rubio was unopposed. Voters also chose candidates in primaries for attorney general, agriculture commissioner and U.S. House seats. For a complete list of the winners, click on this link.

No. 2 - South Florida is preparing to say a final farewell to Miami-Dade Detective Cesar Echaverry, who died after he was shot while in the line of duty.

A memorial service will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at loanDepot park. The public is invited to attend, and doors open at 8 a.m. Before the memorial service, hundreds of officers from several law enforcement agencies are expected to line the roads for a procession to carry Echaverry's body from the funeral home to the ballpark. After the funeral, another procession will be held to take Echaverry's body to Miami Executive Airport, where there will be a water canon salute before his body is flown back to Nicaragua.

No. 3 - A driver is facing DUI manslaughter and other charges in connection with a crash in Miami-Dade earlier this month that claimed the life of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement agent, officials said.

Ysmael Sandoval, 35, was arrested Tuesday and also faces vehicular homicide and DUI causing damage charges in the August 2nd crash that killed FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez, Miami-Dade Police officials said. Officials said Perez was responding to an alarm call when a pickup truck crashed into his unmarked FDLE vehicle in the area of Northwest 127th Avenue and Northwest 7th Terrace around 11:45 p.m. Perez, 55, was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital Trauma Center in critical condition and died from his injuries 18 days later, officials said.

No. 4 - The former director of a pre-kindergarten school testified that Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz bit and hit other children, slapped the hand of a teacher, and was largely withdrawn from any classroom interaction when he was a 1-year-old.

Young Minds Learning Center former director Anne Fischer was the fourth witness called on the second day of the defense attempt to show Cruz had developmental problems since he was born to a drug-addicted mother in 1998. Defense team leader Melisa McNeill said she plans to call more than 80 witnesses to show that Cruz’s problems made him feel like a social outcast and that’s what triggered the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.

No. 5 - It’s been 30 years since Hurricane Andrew pummeled Miami-Dade County with a blow so fierce it flattened a community, shredded homes and left the vivid imprint of a hurricane’s power.

Those who went through it will never forget it. It immediately became the storm of a lifetime and the yardstick by which all other storms are measured, not only in South Florida but around the nation. And that’s only speaking to the damaging elements of this exceptional weather event. The physical and emotional toil of surviving Andrew are incomprehensible. If you weren't in south Dade that night, it's extremely difficult to imagine what individuals and families went through. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6 First Alert meteorologist Ryan Phillips.

No. 6 - A pregnant woman and her husband were just steps away from entering the emergency room when they said two police officers blocked their way.

The awkward exchange that followed was recorded on cellphone video. It happened on July 28, when Kevin Enciso and his pregnant wife Sabrina were on their way to the emergency room at Jackson West Medical Center in Doral when they had an encounter with two Miami-Dade Police officers. Hospital surveillance video shows Kevin pulling up behind a squad car at a stop sign. Then another officer turns left and the two officers appear to have a conversation, blocking the way to the ER. The couple's attorney said Kevin waited over 20 seconds before he honked for them to move. One officer drives away, but then the other is seen getting out of his car — turning it into a traffic stop. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Amanda Plasencia.