6 to Know: Doral Police Officer Won't Be Charged in Chase and Shooting

It’s Friday, August 26th – and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Six jurors delivered a not guilty verdict Thursday for a Hollywood police officer charged with battery following a rough drug arrest three years ago.

Officer Matthew Joseph Barbieri has been on administrative leave without pay from the police department since the arrest, according to his lawyer. "[Getting] his job [back] is a question he's going to have to wrestle with, with the City of Hollywood," said David Bogenschutz, after the not guilty verdict. "I think an acquittal on the actual charge seems to make it favorable to do that." Bogenschutz estimates Barbieri is owed three years back pay or more than $250,000. Barbieri was seen in surveillance video slapping and grabbing Raymond Schachner Jr. by the throat in Schachner’s father’s home on Aug. 6, 2019.

No. 2 - A Doral Police officer who shot an armed robbery suspect during a chase and was involved in a separate road rage encounter won't face criminal charges in either incident, officials said.

Close-out memos issued last month by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office said Det. Michael Acosta, who has been with the department since 2017, won't be charged in either case. The chase and shooting involving Acosta happened on April 19, 2021, and began when Hialeah officers responded to a home on W. 20th Avenue for a fight but determined an armed robbery was in progress, one of the memos said. A Mercedes sedan fled the scene and a police pursuit began. Inside the Mercedes were three suspects including Gabriel Rodriguez, who was in the back seat. When the chase ended in Broward, police discovered Rodriguez had been shot in his ankle and neck. He was treated and released but refused to give a statement.

No. 3 - Funeral services were held Thursday for the victims who were killed in a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway over the weekend.

Briana Pacalagua, Daniela Marcano, Giancarlos Arias, Valeria Pena, and Valeria Caceres were killed after the Honda sedan they were traveling in was hit head-on by an Infinity sedan that was driving the wrong way, Florida Highway Patrol officials said. The suspected driver of the Infinity, Maiky Simeon, survived the crash. At last word from investigators, Simeon was in the hospital and was charged with five counts of vehicular homicide on Monday. Family members told NBC 6 that four of the five funeral services happened within a few hours of each other at the Caballero Rivero funeral home on SW 117th Avenue in Kendall Thursday afternoon.

No. 4 - Four years before Nikolas Cruz murdered 17 people at a Florida high school, therapists at another school wrote a letter to his psychiatrist saying he was fixated on guns and dreamed of killing others and being covered in blood, testimony at his penalty trial showed Thursday.

Dr. Brett Negin, testifying for the defense, said he never received it. Negin and another psychiatrist who treated Cruz in the decade leading up to the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School testified during Thursday's abbreviated court session about the various medications he was given for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and other issues, but both said under cross-examination they never saw anything that would have led them to believe he was capable of mass murder.

No. 5 - The Justice Department is set to release today a heavily blacked out document explaining the justification for an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate earlier this month, when agents removed top secret government records and other classified documents.

The document, expected by noon, is likely to offer at least some new details about an ongoing criminal investigation that has brought fresh legal peril for Trump just as he lays the groundwork for another presidential run. Though Justice Department officials are expected to have removed sensitive details about witnesses, and the scope and direction of the probe, the affidavit may offer the fullest explanation yet about the events leading up to the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.

No. 6 - A new program that would provide relief for some Florida drivers when it comes to the high cost of tolls will be rolling out next month.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced the launch of "SunPass Savings," a new toll discount program for customers who use Florida’s Turnpike System and toll facilities owned by the Florida Department of Transportation. The six-month program is estimated to provide $38 million in relief to SunPass commuters when it begins Sept. 1. The toll relief program will give customers with at least 40 paid transactions a month a 20% credit to their SunPass account. Customers with 80 or more paid transactions will receive a 25% credit each month.