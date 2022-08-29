6 to Know: OnlyFans Model Makes First Appearance in Miami on Murder Charge

It’s Monday, August 29th – and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez is expected to surrender to authorities early this week and is facing a charge related to a financial issue, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to NBC 6 sister station Telemundo 51.

Although Martinez, did not respond to requests for comment to NBC 5, the Miami Herald reports he was privately telling people close to him that he is expecting to be charged in a criminal case and is lining up support and preparing his next steps. If Martinez faces a criminal charge, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis could name a temporary replacement on the county board. The possibility of Martinez’s facing a charge was first reported Sunday on the Political Cortadito blog. Martinez, 64, served as chairman of the commission twice before. He first held the District 11 seat in 2000 and opted not to run for reelection in 2012 before winning the post again in 2016.

No. 2 - OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney, who’s charged with second-degree murder in the killing of boyfriend Christian Obumseli inside the couple’s luxury Edgewater apartment earlier this year, made her first appearance before a Miami-Dade County judge on Saturday.

Clenney was arrested in Hawaii earlier this month and was booked into the Miami-Dade County jail on Friday after being extradited. While in court Saturday, Clenney’s attorney, Frank Prieto, asked Miami-Dade bond court Judge Jacqueline Woodward to reevaluate whether probable cause exists for the arrest warrant. Prieto argued probable cause does not exist for second-degree murder, but perhaps exists for a manslaughter charge. Authorities said Clenney - who went by the name Courtney Tailor on social media including OnlyFans and Instagram, where she has more than 2 million followers - fatally stabbed Obumseli in the apartment they shared in the luxury One Paraiso condo building in Edgewater.

No. 3 - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist announced Saturday that has chosen United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate in the upcoming election against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.

The announcement was made at Hialeah Middle School where Hernandez-Mats taught children with special needs for 10 years and was once named "Teacher of the Year." During the announcement Crist called his running mate, "caring, loving, empathetic, and compassionate." "That's what we don't have in the governor's office right now," Crist said. "And that's what you deserve to have in the governor's office." A proud daughter of immigrants, Hernandez-Mats is a first-generation American. Her parents migrated to the U.S. from Honduras and settled in Hialeah. Following her teaching career, Hernandez-Mats was elected president of United Teachers of Dade, the largest teachers' union in the southeastern United States, according to their website.

No. 4 - NASA’s new moon rocket remained on track to blast off on a crucial test flight Monday, despite a series of lightning strikes at the launch pad.

The 322-foot Space Launch System rocket is the most powerful ever built by NASA. Astronauts could return to the moon in a few years, if this six-week test flight goes well. NASA officials caution, however, that the risks are high, and the flight could be cut short. Although forecasters gave 80% odds of acceptable weather Monday morning, conditions were expected to deteriorate during the two-hour launch window between 8:33 a.m. and 10:33 a.m. NBC 6 First Alert meteorologist Angie Lassman will have live coverage throughout the day Monday.

No. 5 - One day after the sudden and tragic death of Miami Dolphins vice president of communications and community affairs Jason Jenkins, the community remembered the man who was a legend in the world of community activism in his adopted South Florida.

The Miami Marlins placed flowers and a football in the press box at loanDepot park Sunday, also holding a moment of silence before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Jenkins died suddenly Saturday at the age of 47 after a medical emergency. Details were not released by the team, who announced Jenkins' death during its preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles. Jenkins joined the Dolphins in 2009 and was named to his latest position in 2015. He was notable in creating the Dolphins' Football Unites platform and was also board chair of the Dolphins Challenge Cancer fundraiser.

No. 6 - Whether you're an expert skater or it's your first time on wheels, Skatebird Miami wants to bring the culture of skating back into the community of South Florida.

Located in the Village of El Portal, Skatebird Miami is a 12,000-square-foot skate plaza and has an outdoor 18,000-square-foot pump track where skateboards, roller blades, bikes and scooters are welcomed. There is also a restaurant/bar, snack shop, skate shop, and a variety of different retailers that do pop-ups on a regular basis. CEO and founder Jonathan Strauss, who also goes by his skate name "Joner," opened the space in February of 2022. To hear why he said he wanted to provide the family atmosphere, click here for the story from NBC6.com’s Alex Ciccarone.