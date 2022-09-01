6 to Know: Brother of Man Who Died After Broward Hit-and-Run Makes Plea

It’s Thursday, September 1st - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A brazen thief was caught on camera violently robbing a woman in front of her kids at a North Lauderdale grocery store and now authorities want the public's help in finding him.

The robbery happened around 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 23 at a grocery store in the 8000 block of West McNab Road. Surveillance footage released by the Broward Sheriff's Office on Wednesday showed the woman walking into the store with her three kids when the man approached her from behind, grabbed her necklace and punched her before running from the scene. The footage showed the suspect arriving at the shopping plaza in a light-colored Nissan. He parked the car and followed the woman into the store, authorities said. The attack happened in just seconds, the victim, Jessica Greer, told NBC 6 Wednesday. Officials are asking anyone with information on the robber's identity to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

No. 2 - A woman and her son are among three people who have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade last month that left four teens hospitalized, officials said Wednesday.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Huguette Acosta, 46, her son, 20-year-old Ariel Acosta, and 20-year-old Quintavious Bryson were arrested Tuesday in connection with the July 29 shooting in the Goulds neighborhood, Miami-Dade Police officials said. The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 10800 block of Southwest 216th Street. According to police, a 15-year-old was leaving the complex when someone opened fire, shooting him in the buttocks. Three other teens - another 15-year-old and two 13-year-olds - were at the property and were also hit by gunfire.

No. 3 - The brother of a man who died weeks after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Fort Lauderdale wants justice.

"He didn't deserve that. He didn't deserve that at all," said the victim's brother, William "Billy" Wilson. He identified the victim as Mark Philpart, who died on July 28 after the June 30 crash at the intersection of Northwest 25th Avenue and Franklin Drive. "My brother and I were close," he said. "We did everything together." Surveillance video released by the Broward Sheriff's Officer on Tuesday shows the hit-and-run driver striking the front of Philpart's vehicle. The suspect then backed up and started to drive away. Detectives are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

No. 4 - A man who lived next door to the Parkland school shooter’s family for nearly three years was the 17th witness to testify in his defense.

Paul Gold moved to Parkland in 2008 when Nikolas Cruz was a 10-year-old. Nik and brother Zachary Cruz played with his children. His former fiancée Roxanne Deschamps was friends with their adoptive mother Lynda Cruz. Gold testified Wednesday that he saw how troubled Nikolas Cruz was growing up, but he was “horrified” to learn Cruz opened fire, killing 17 and wounding 17 more at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. The defense team is hoping to persuade at least one juror to vote against the death penalty to secure a life prison term. The sentencing trial resumes at 9 a.m. Thursday.

No. 5 - A South Florida elected official who was arrested and accused of serious drug charges earlier this year has remained on the job and believes the incident has no impact on her service to the community.

North Bay Village Commissioner Rachel Streitfeld was taken into custody in Georgia back in April on three counts of marijuana possession with the intent to sell the drugs, NBC 6 learned. A police report obtained by NBC 6 said Streitfeld was stopped on the night of April 13 in Tiger, Georgia, for speeding. The arresting officer noted that he ”…could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle… and found the drug packaged in individual weighted containers that is consistent with distribution," the report said. Strietfeld — an attorney — and her passenger were each arrested on three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6 investigator Willard Shepard you’ll see Only on 6.

No. 6 - A candlelight vigil at the University of Miami honored the lives lost to drug overdoses on International Overdose Awareness Day.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 107,000 overdoses last year in the United States — the highest ever recorded since 2011. Natalie Rollan is all too familiar with the alarming statistic. Her cousin, Yaritza Rollan, battled with opioid addiction for 10 years before overdosing in 2019. In Florida, the health department reported more than 1,000 overdose deaths last year. Thomas Guerra with the Miami Recovery Project helped organize Wednesday night’s vigil to bring awareness and education. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Jamie Guirola.