6 to Know: Ordinance Would Ban Smoking on Public Beaches, Parks in Miami Beach

It’s Wednesday, September 7th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - New details were released by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission after a high school senior from Miami was killed in a boat crash Sunday night near Boca Chita Key.

According to a preliminary report by the FWC, a 29-foot Robalo boat with 14 passengers — all from Miami — struck a channel marker while traveling in the Intracoastal waterway, bayside of Broad Creek at the south end of Cutter Bank in Miami-Dade County. All 14 occupants were ejected from the vessel during the crash. Good Samaritans and multiple responding agencies like the FWC recovered the occupants from the water and transported them all to land and ultimately to hospitals, according to the report. Among the 14 passengers were two adults — George Ignacio Pino, 51, and Cecilia Pino, 47 — who were both injured in the crash, according to the FWC. Luciana Fernandez, a senior at Lourdes Academy, died as a result of the injuries she sustained in the accident.

No. 2 - A judge denied an attorney's attempt to restrict potential evidence Tuesday in the case of a social media model who is accused of murdering her boyfriend in their Miami luxury apartment.

Courtney Clenney — known as Courtney Tailor by her more than 2 million followers — faces a second-degree murder charge for the stabbing death of Christian Obumseli back in April. Last month, she was arrested in Hawaii and entered a not guilty plea, claiming self-defense during a heated argument. Clenney's attorney requested Tuesday that potential evidence that is normally public record be restricted, claiming that some of the content — text messages, surveillance video and explicit photos, for example — would be irrelevant to the case and prevent her from having a fair and impartial trial.

No. 3 - The faculty and staff at Cutler Bay Middle School are mourning the loss of one of their own after Michelle Vargas died while trying to save her 10-year-old son with autism from drowning this past weekend.

Vargas had taken her son Michael to visit his grandparents over the long weekend in El Salvador, and on one of the days — which happened to be her 49th birthday — they decided to go to the beach. Vargas and her son got caught in a rip current, and while Vargas was able to save Michael, she ended up drowning, according to a GoFundMe page set up by her family and friends. “She gave her life for her son," said Cutler Bay Middle School Principal Ignacio Rodriguez. "He was swimming out, she saw him, jumped into action as a parent would. He made it back to shore and unfortunately she did not."

No. 4 - A Miami Beach commissioner is introducing an ordinance to ban smoking on public beaches and city parks.

By banning the smoking of nicotine and cigarettes, Commissioner Alex Fernandez said the move would be environmental and in the interest of public health. "We have the most iconic beaches in the world," Fernandez said. "It's our responsibility to keep them safe, healthy, to make sure they are pristine." If passed, anyone who violates the ban would face a maximum punishment of a $500 fine and up to 60 days in jail. The exception to the ban is for cigars that don’t have filters.

No. 5 - Months after graduating from the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York, in 2021, internationally known Ukrainian violinist Kostia Lukyniuk enrolled at the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music in August 2022.

“Music and violin got me here! Into the greatest country on Earth,” said 23-year-old Lukyniuk. “And got me so many opportunities!” But just a few months ago, his opportunity of studying at the University of Miami was anything but certain. Two days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, Lukyniuk spoke to NBC 6 virtually from his apartment in Kyiv. A few weeks before the war, Lukyniuk was auditioning at the Frost School of Music in Coral Gables. After that audition, Lukyniuk moved back to Ukraine because he said his student visa was about to expire. Within a matter of days, his home country had become a war zone. Click here for more on Kostia’s emotional story after his return to UM in a story from NBC 6’s Ryan Nelson you’ll see Only on 6.

No. 6 - A driver spotted an alligator tied to the rear bumper of an SUV while driving down a Florida highway on Saturday.

The massive gator appeared to be dead with a rope wrapped around its snout, body and tail as the vehicle traveled along Interstate-95. “It was on I95 in Brevard County,” Karen Kress, who snapped the photo, told NBC 6 South Florida. “I'm 99% sure it was a real dead gator.” Florida’s statewide alligator hunting season begins on August 15 and ends on November 1. A permit is required to hunt gators in the state. The large alligator appears to have been harvested during hunting season, according to one commentator on the post who wrote, You can see the yellow gator ‘tag’ fastened to his tail.”