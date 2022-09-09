6 to Know: What to Know About Hurricane Irma 5 Years After Landfall in Florida Keys

It’s Friday, September 9th – and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A death investigation was underway after a man died following an encounter with Broward Sheriff's deputies Thursday morning.

The encounter happened near a bus stop around Sistrunk Boulevard and Northwest 27th Avenue in unincorporated Broward County around 1 a.m. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies had responded to the area after they learned of a possible sexual assault and located the man. The man was taken into custody and while he was in custody, suffered a medical episode, officials said. He became unresponsive, and deputies administered the drug overdose treatment Narcan and gave the man CPR. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue brought the man to Broward Health Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released. A witness said there had been a confrontation when the man refused to take a seat inside a deputy's patrol car.

No. 2 - U.S. Coast Guard officials are releasing new details about their response to a boat crash near Boca Chita Key that left a teen girl dead and several others injured over the weekend.

A total of 14 people were on the 29-foot boat when it struck a channel marker in the Intracoastal waterway near the south end of Cutter Bank in Miami-Dade County around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said. But Coast Guard officials said Thursday that their crew received a call about the crash at 6:50 p.m., about 20 minutes later. And the initial call for help was made via cell phone, not through a marine VHF radio, officials said.

No. 3 - Queen Elizabeth II, the enduring and globe-trotting British monarch who over nearly seven decades on the throne shepherded her country through economic, political and social upheaval and became an icon of royal poise — even in the face of family turmoil — has died. She was 96.

The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse. Her death leaves her 73-year-old son Charles as Britain's monarch, though the coronation might not take place for months. The former Prince of Wales will be known as King Charles III, ending speculation about whether would use another name during his reign. In a statement from Buckingham Palace, His Majesty the King said the death of his mother is "a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."

No. 4 - The Hollywood police officer acquitted last month of a misdemeanor battery charge arising from a rough arrest recorded on surveillance video in 2019 has now been fired, according to the department’s spokeswoman.

The termination Thursday of Officer Matthew Barbieri stems from that very same incident. But the department did not need to prove a crime to discipline him, only that he violated policy. An internal affairs investigation sustained two violations: excessive use of force and conduct unbecoming, the department said. The move ends, for now, a career there that attracted several complaints. The NBC 6 Investigators found Barbieri has been repeatedly accused and exonerated of using excessive or improper force.

No. 5 - This week marks the historic peak of Hurricane Season each year. Saturday is also the five-year anniversary of Hurricane Irma’s landfall on Cudjoe Key in South Florida on Sep. 10, 2017.

Long before Irma made landfall in the Caribbean, it was already shattering records. Developing on Aug. 30, 2017, it exploded to a Category 5 by Sep. 5 and became the strongest storm in the Atlantic Basin, until Dorian just two years later. Irma was the first Category 5 to strike the Leeward Islands and currently holds the record for its 185mph winds for thirty-seven straight hours. When the storm made landfall on Cudjoe Key as a Category 4 — because the eye was just east of Key West by only a few miles — it spared Key West the worst damage. However, everything east of the eye — like Marathon and Islamorada — was devastated, and lives were changed forever.

No. 6 - Utter domination. That’s how one could describe the Buffalo Bills’ commanding 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL season opener on Thursday.

After the game was tied 10-10 at the end of the first half, the Bills cruised to a 21-0 point differential in the final two quarters in a statement win over the defending Super Bowl champions. It’s the start of the 2022 NFL season, which will continue Sunday with games including the Miami Dolphins’ opener at home against the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Dallas Cowboys on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.