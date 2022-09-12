6 to Know: Tourist Reunites with Blind Dog Taken During North Miami Carjacking

It’s Monday, September 12th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 – The Miami-Dade Fire Department is investigating a fire that erupted outside Hard Rock Stadium Sunday afternoon.

According to MDFD, at least eight cars were on fire shortly before 2 p.m. Video appeared to show a big cloud of black smoke coming out of the parking lot just outside the stadium. The parking lot was full due to the Miami Dolphins' home opener against the New England Patriots. The cause of the fire is still unknown, but there were no injuries or transports reported.

No. 2 - The death penalty trial for the Parkland school shooter will continue Monday after a week off for during the Labor Day holiday.

Lead prosecutor Mike Satz's case was straightforward. He played security videos of the shooting and showed the AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle that was used. Teachers and students testified about watching others die. He showed graphic autopsy and crime scene photos and took jurors to the still blood-stained, bullet-pocked classroom building the gunman terrorized. Parents and spouses gave tearful and angry statements about their loss. In an attempt to counter that, assistant public defender Melisa McNeill and her team have made the gunman's history their case's centerpiece, hoping at least one juror will vote for life. A death verdict must be unanimous.

No. 3 - A tourist was reunited with her dog after her friend was carjacked Thursday night with her beloved dog inside.

The abandoned vehicle and dog were located Saturday at 936 Opa-Locka Boulevard after an anonymous tip called police, according to NBC 6 sources. Valentina, who is visiting from Canada, says a friend was dropping her off at a home in North Miami when a few moments after she got out of the car, she said two men carjacked her friend and threw her out of the vehicle. She said the suspects sped off with their purses, cash, and her dog Tina, who’s also blind, still inside the car. Click here fore more on the emotional reunion in a report from NBC 6’s Kim Wynne.

No. 4 - A group of homebuyers say they have waited years to move into their dream homes.

The townhomes in the heart of Coconut Grove are modern, spacious, and are still under construction. The homebuyers we spoke with say they’ve repeatedly demanded answers from the project’s developer but have only received excuses. They asked us to conceal their identities telling us they fear retaliation. A man, whom we will refer to as Lee, says he should already be living in one of the homes. He showed us the contract he says he signed more than two years ago with the private developer – Douglas Cox of Drive Development, LLC and Send Enterprises, LLC — to purchase the home. The contract states the construction would be substantially completed by approximately 60 days from the date the contract was signed, subject to construction delays. Lee is not alone. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6 consumer investigator Sasha Jones.

No. 5 - The Mike McDaniel era as head coach of the Miami Dolphins has officially started off the right way: victorious.

The Dolphins used contributions from the offense, defense and special teams - including a fourth down touchdown pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa - in a 20-7 victory over the New England Patriots inside Hard Rock Stadium for a fourth straight victory over their AFC East foes. Miami swept the Patriots in 2021, including a win in Foxborough in the season opener. It was the fifth win for Miami in the last seven meetings between the teams. Miami hits the road next Sunday for a showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.

No. 6 - TV's biggest night is right around the corner. The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards, which honors the best of television, highlights the most-watched, most talked-about and binge-worthy shows, is back in front of a full studio audience for the first time in two years.

Last year, the 2021 Emmys were hosted outdoors to allow for social distancing. In 2020, Jimmy Kimmel hosted a mostly virtual show due to the coronavirus pandemic and sat in an empty Staples Center with cardboard cutouts of the nominees. This year, the show is being hosted live in a venue with a 7,100 seating capacity, signaling a long-awaited return to normalcy. Click here for everything you need to know about watching the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.