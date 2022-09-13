6 to Know: Dozens of South Florida Officers Charged Following Use of Force Allegations

It’s Tuesday, September 13th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Authorities are still looking for the person or people responsible for a shooting at a West Park home early Monday that left two men and a teen dead.

The shooting happened just after midnight at the home in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. Deputies responded to the home and found one man at the scene dead from an apparent gunshot wound. A second victim, an adult man, was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound and later died. A third victim, a teenage male, was taken to an area hospital by a personal vehicle and later died. A woman told NBC 6 her nephew who was in his 30s was one of the victims shot.

No. 2 - Surveillance footage caught the scary moment a man coming home from work was beaten by another man with a metal bat.

"He was definitely waiting for him to come. Why we still don't know," said Kevin Pang over the phone. He told NBC 6 the man being attacked was his 62-year-old father, Kin Pang. According to his son, Kin Pang suffered a fractured arm, hematomas around the head, a cut to the side of his eye and various bruising all over his body. The incident caught on camera occurred on August 6 at around 10:40 p.m. in their community in Southwest Miami-Dade. Kevin Pang said a suspicious car drove up and parked next to his father's car. The family says they reported the incident to Miami-Dade Police.

No. 3 - A clinical neuro-psychologist’s study of the effects of alcohol on fetal mice is the defense team’s latest attempt to secure a life sentence for the Parkland school shooter.

Dr. Paul Connor testified via a remote video link Monday that using any substance during pregnancy can impact the fetus. The defense team claims Nikolas Cruz showed all these signs since before he was born to a mother with alcohol and drug addictions. Connor's cross examination started to focus on his qualifications and proper study protocols and procedures. Prosecutor Michael Satz was interrupted by enough defense objections to prompt a recess for the day. The defense team has called 24 witnesses over 10 days trying to show Cruz is deserving of a life prison term because of a lifetime of physical, mental, and emotional instability.

No. 4 - There’s the former Miami-Dade Police Officer who was found guilty of battery and official misconduct after a video went viral showing him tackling a woman in 2019. The former Miccosukee Police Officer sentenced to 10 years in prison after being accused of forcing two teens to run naked during a traffic stop.

They are among dozens of police and correctional officers who have been arrested and charged in recent years by Miami-Dade and Broward prosecutors. The charges range from drug trafficking and theft to battery and even murder, according to records provided to NBC 6 Investigators. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6 investigator Willard Shepard.

No. 5 - Florida International University has officially become the fastest-rising public university the country.

U.S. News & World Report, which is considered the gold standard when it comes to college rankings, released their annual rankings for public universities Monday and FIU came in at number 72 - jumping 62 spots in the last decade. When it comes to economics, FIU is a bargain by ranking 23rd on a student's investment in their college education, taking just 13 months to recoup those dollars. In the college rankings, University of Florida ranked number five, Florida State University ranked number 19, University of South Florida ranked number 42, and the University of Central Florida ranked number 64.

No. 6 - Host Kenan Thompson kicked off the Emmys with a tribute to TV, dismissing Tik-Tok as “tiny vertical television,” and a musical number saluting series’ theme songs from “Friends” to “The Brady Bunch” to “Game of Thrones.”

Once the music stopped, Thompson provided a mic drop moment — announcing Oprah Winfrey as the first presenter. Winfrey strutted onto the stage holding an Emmy statuette, declaring the night “a party!” The vibrant start to Monday's show was very different from the best drama contenders including the violently dystopian “Squid Game,” bleak workplace satire “Severance” and “Succession,” about a powerful and cutthroat family. Even comedy nominee “Ted Lasso," the defending champ, took a storytelling dark turn. Click here for a complete list of all the winners.