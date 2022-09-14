6 to Know: Family Seeks Justice After Man Dies While in BSO Custody

It’s Wednesday, September 14th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A veteran Miami police captain with a controversial past with the department has been fired, Chief Manuel Morales announced Tuesday.

Javier Ortiz, an 18-year veteran of the department, had been suspended last year amid an internal affairs investigation and two lawsuits that had been filed against him. "Any member of the Miami Police Department who does not carry out the department’s mission is unworthy of serving the residents and stakeholders they vowed to uphold as a sworn member of the police department," Morales said in a brief statement announcing Ortiz's termination. According to a report outlining his dismissal, Ortiz has been the subject of dozens of complaints since he was hired in March of 2004. The report said Ortiz was the subject of 52 citizen complaints, 20 use of force complaints and two administrative complaints, and had been relieved of duty three times.

No. 2 - A suspect died after being detained by Broward Sheriff's Office deputies early Thursday morning and the family is looking for answers.

“Our family is literally torn apart by this, and it’s tough,” said Nicole Reynolds. “This is a family member. This is a part of our life.” Her nephew, 28-year-old Casheve Brady, died while in custody near Sistrunk Boulevard and NW 27th Street. BSO told NBC 6 deputies were looking for Brady in connection to a sexual assault that happened nearby. Investigators said deputies found him near the bus stop and took him into custody. While in custody, BSO said he had a medical emergency and became unresponsive. Deputies administered CPR and Narcan, but Brady later died at the hospital. Reynolds told NBC 6 her nephew was healthy and said the story doesn’t add up.

No. 3 - A scathing grand jury report that led to the suspension of four Broward County school board members has now also led to three senior employees choosing to resign or retire.

At Tuesday’s regularly scheduled school board meeting, the new Chairman, Torey Alston, talked about all kinds of changes happening in the district in the schoolhouses and with the administration. Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, who replaced Robert Runcie last summer, presented a 28-page report, ticking off improvements made since she’s been on the job. As a result of the grand jury investigation, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis removed four Democratic school board members, replacing them with members of his Republican Party, including Alston. The State Board of Education followed up with a letter to Cartwright urging her to take action against three employees named in the grand jury report. The senior staffers were accused of guiding failed decisions on school safety. On Tuesday, Cartwright said those employees have, or will be, resigning or retiring.

No. 4 - Jurors heard more about the effects of alcohol on unborn babies in defense of the Parkland school shooter Tuesday.

Neuro-psychologist Dr. Paul Connor was cross examined about his testimony on Monday. Connor explained how he conducted several tests on Nikolas Cruz during a five-hour meeting and the results fell within a “severely impaired range” of behaviors, and Cruz had a below average IQ of 83. The next defense witness seemed to echo Dr. Connor’s findings about Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders causing the poor memory retention, irritability, and severe temper tantrums that the gunman exhibited while growing up. The defense team has called 25 witnesses over 11 days trying to show Cruz is deserving of a life prison term because of a lifetime of physical, mental, and emotional instability.

No. 5 - Protesters gathered outside Miami City Hall Tuesday morning to speak out against the city's proposed plan to build 50 to 100 tiny homes for the homeless in Virginia Key.

The plan has been put on hold for six months after pushback from the county. On the agenda Tuesday was a discussion about the fate of the Virginia Key Outdoor Center. Last month, city officials ordered the business to shut down by September 13th, citing code violations and past due rent. Commissioner Joe Carollo said that in the last couple of weeks the city has had conversations with the county and the Homeless Trust, where they "have reached some tentative agreements that will soon be formalized, we hope, to bring the tiny homes outside the City of Miami in unincorporated Miami-Dade County.

No. 6 - The death of Queen Elizabeth II continues to bring up memories of when she came to visit South Florida in 1991.

Award-winning TV journalist and former NBC 6 reporter, Ileana Bravo, was inside the Vizcaya Gardens for the queen’s unprecedented visit. The veteran reporter is part of Miami TV royalty and is the aunt of current NBC 6 reporter, Amanda Plasencia. Bravo reflected on what the queen's visit meant for our community. And she was not the only one who had a major role in this royal tour. Filmmaker Manny Soto worked as the director of protocol for the City of Miami at the time. He remembers planning the monarch’s visit to Vizcaya with former City of Miami Mayor Xavier Suarez. Click here for their stories in a report from Plasencia.