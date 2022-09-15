6 to Know: Florida Flies 2 Planes of Undocumented Immigrants to Martha's Vineyard

It’s Thursday, September 15th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - At least two planes filled with undocumented immigrants were sent from Florida to Martha's Vineyard Wednesday, according to a statement from the governor's communications director.

Flights to the upscale island enclave in Massachusetts were part of an effort to “transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations,” said Taryn Fenske, DeSantis' communications director. The surprise move follows similar tactics by the governors of Texas and Arizona to send undocumented migrants to liberal states to protest the increase in illegal immigration under the Biden administration. NBC 10 Boston reported the Massachusetts island was preparing emergency shelters to deal with the influx of people that were arriving. The island, which is a popular summertime vacation spot, is accessible only by boat or air. The county emergency management association tweeted Wednesday evening it would create emergency shelters "due to an unexpected urgent #humanitarian situation," county officials said.

No. 2 - The defense team abruptly rested its case in the Parkland school shooter sentencing trial Wednesday, triggering an outburst from Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer.

“We’re not playing chess,” she said. “I just want to say this is the most uncalled for, unprofessional way to try the case.” As soon as the jury was about to enter the courtroom Wednesday morning, a member of the defense team, Melisa McNeill, stood up and said, “the defense rests.” The judge stopped the 12 jurors and 10 alternates from entering and addressed the defense team. The judge proceeded to ask Cruz if he was satisfied with his defense after a list of names of potential witnesses who would not be called to testify was read into the court record. Among the names was his brother Zachary Cruz. As it stands, the state’s rebuttal is tentatively scheduled to begin September 27 and end October 7. Closing arguments can begin Oct. 10. Jurors were told they will be sequestered during their deliberations.

No. 3 - Many people watching the Parkland school shooting sentencing trial were left shocked and confused Wednesday when defense attorneys abruptly rested their case.

The decision by the defense to rest was a move that was unexpected, but one that was welcomed by some Parkland parents. "We’re happy that this part of the process has ended," said Tony Montalto who founded Stand With Parkland after his daughter, Gina, was killed in the Feb. 18, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Montalto said he felt joy when the defense made the announcement, because it meant that he would not have to listen to the dozens of witnesses that were still set to take the stand. Others watching the trial also wondered why the defense suddenly rested its case. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Heather Walker.

No. 4 - The Florida Commission on Ethics found probable cause that Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony gave false information or didn't disclose info about past drug use and his teen homicide arrest when he was appointed to the job.

The commission also found probable cause that Tony misused his public position when he gave false info or didn't disclose info when he was hired by the Coral Springs Police Department. Tony submitted a form to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement that falsely indicated he's never had a criminal record sealed or expunged, and falsely indicated in multiple driver's license renewals that his driving privileges had never been revoked, suspended or denied, the commission found. The commission met Friday and its findings were released on Wednesday. The findings rejected a recommendation by the Florida Commission on Ethics Advocate that no probable cause was found. In a statement Wednesday, Tony's attorney called the commission's finding "unprecedented."

No. 5 - There has been a dramatic rise in anti-semitic incidents in Florida over the last few years, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The ADL just released a report examining "Hate in the Sunshine State. ""We can't fight this hate unless we fully understand the kind of threats we face," explained Ben Popp, an investigative researcher with the ADL's Center on Extremism. The report looks at not only the increase in the number of extremist and antisemitic incident in Florida but also what's fueling the rise and how to address it. In 2021, there was a 50 percent increase in antisemitic incidents in Florida over the pervious year, according to the ADL. And we've seen examples of this all over the state, from Nazi rallies to antisemitic flyers to swastikas drawn on Jewish facilities. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Alyssa Hyman.

No. 6 - A ban on smoking cigarettes and nicotine on public beaches and in city parks in Miami Beach has been approved by commissioners.

The ordinance was approved by commissioners at a public hearing Wednesday morning and will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Anyone who violates the ban could face a maximum punishment of a $500 fine and up to 60 days in jail, but arrests could be at the discretion of police, officials said. Vaping and the smoking of unfiltered cigarettes and cigars will still be permitted. Commissioner Alex Fernandez introduced the measure, saying it was in the interest of public health and the environment.