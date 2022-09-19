6 to Know: All of Puerto Rico Without Power After Hurricane Fiona Makes Landfall

It’s Monday, September 19th – and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - The next major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season could occur in the coming days as Fiona continues what appears to be a move more toward the north.

The Category 1 storm moved over Puerto Rico’s southwest corner on Sunday and is forecast to move near the northern coast of the Dominican Republic and near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday. Due to the effects of the hurricane, the electrical system was knocked out of service and more than 1.4 million Puerto Ricans are without power, according to Governor Pedro Pierluisi. Several health institutions, including Puerto Rico's largest public hospital, were running on generators. Forecasts have Fiona turning more to the north in coming days, away from the United States, and becoming as strong as a Category 3 hurricane by Wednesday.

No. 2 - Mourners will gather Monday to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II as she is laid to rest following a funeral at Westminster Abby.

President Joe Biden paid his respects on Sunday as thousands of police, hundreds of British troops and an army of officials made final preparations for the queen's state funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died September 8 at the age of 96, setting off a mourning period in memory of the only monarch most have ever known. You can watch the funeral on NBC 6 as live coverage will be provided.

No. 3 - Surveillance video obtained by NBC 6 shows a cashier at an Exxon gas station in Lauderhill on Northwest 26th Street, being viciously attacked by four people Saturday night.

Lauderhill Police say the violent attack happened after an argument between the cashier and customers. The video shows three men and a woman attacking the cashier around 7:20 p.m. behind the counter inside the gas station, before one of the men dragged the cashier through the store. Police say the victim suffered minor injuries, including a bloody lip. This case is remains active and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers.

No. 4 - In a courthouse that has seen so much loss and pain, a story of hope and redemption: a one-time gang member cast into prison for decades sworn in as attorney.

It happened Friday in the same courthouse where 23 years ago Angel Sanchez was sentenced to 30 years in prison for attempted murder and other crimes. Sanchez was sworn in as an attorney into the District of Columbia bar. NBC 6 first told you about Sanchez in 2016 when he was an honors student and judicial intern. Sanchez’s rap sheet began when he was just 11 years old and ended when he was 17 when he was sentenced to that 30-year sentence. Click here for more on his redemption story in a report from NBC 6 investigator Tony Pipitone you'll see Only on 6.

No. 5 – In what may go down as one of the more memorable games in franchise history, the Miami Dolphins remain unbeaten thanks to one of their most dramatic second half comebacks.

Down 28-7 at halftime, Miami used five passing touchdowns from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to complete the shocking 42-38 come-from-behind win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Tagovailoa finished the day 36 for 50 passing for 469 yards and six touchdowns along with two interceptions, besting Ravens quarterback and Broward County native Lamar Jackson. The wide receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle helped Miami (2-0) with four combined touchdowns to go along with 190 yards receiving for Hill and 171 yards for Waddle. Tagovailoa's 7-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle with 14 seconds left completed the incredible comeback after Miami trailed 35-14 with under 13 minutes remaining. Miami returns home next week to host the Buffalo Bills.

No. 6 - South Floridians don't need to board a plane to see lush gardens, grand vistas, Asian-inspired architecture and historic structures, when this hidden tropical oasis exists right in their backyard.

As soon as you step onto the grounds of the Patch of Heaven Sanctuary located on a 20-acre protected forest in Redland, you are transformed into a world of green and serene. The hidden oasis features 11 acres of protected forest and historical structures built by the Matheson family in 1964. The family also built several structures on the land that Patch continues to maintain, preserving a piece of Miami-Dade’s history. Click here for a tour in a report from NBC6.com’s Alex Ciccarone