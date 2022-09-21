6 to Know: $3 Million Awarded to Garbage Contractor in Opa-locka Lawsuit

It’s Wednesday, September 21st - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A group of Venezuelans who were among dozens of migrants who were flown to Martha's Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have filed a lawsuit against the Republican governor.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday by the plaintiffs under pseudonyms against DeSantis and Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue, claims the migrants were deprived of "their liberty, bodily autonomy, due process, and equal protection under law." The suit said the migrants fled Venezuela and crossed the U.S. southern border before surrendering to federal immigration officials. According to the suit, some unidentified people allegedly working with DeSantis had been "trolling streets outside of a migrant shelter in Texas and other similar locales, pretending to be good Samaritans offering humanitarian assistance."

No. 2 - Embattled Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez was suspended Tuesday by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis following Martinez's arrest last month on corruption charges.

DeSantis' office issued a statement announcing the suspension, saying the suspension was "in the best interest of the residents of Miami-Dade County." He added a commissioner would be appointed to fill Martinez's District 11 seat in the coming weeks. "Martinez is prohibited from performing any official act, duty, or function of public office; from receiving any pay or allowance; and from being entitled to any of the emoluments or privileges of public office during the period of this suspension," DeSantis' order read. Martinez was arrested August 30th on charges of unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation.

No. 3 - Hurricane Fiona strengthened into a Category 4 storm Wednesday as it lashed the Turks and Caicos Islands and was forecast to squeeze past Bermuda later this week.

The storm's eye passed close to Grand Turk, the small British territory's capital island, on Tuesday morning after the government imposed a curfew and urged people to flee flood-prone areas. Storm surge could raise water levels there by as much as 5 to 8 feet above normal, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. The broad storm kept dropping copious rain over the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, where a 58-year-old man died after police said he was swept away by a river in the central mountain town of Comerio. Parts of the island had received more than 25 inches (64 centimeters) of rain and more was falling on Tuesday.

No. 4 - A jury recently awarded $3 million to a waste management company that did business with the city of Opa-locka, following allegations of attempted bribes.

Universal Waste Services had a contract with the city years ago to pick up trash and recycling. "We were going to use it as a model city – to clean up the city, which we did," Michael Gianatasio, who helped run the company, exclusively told NBC 6. Gianatasio said they went out of business after the city decided not to renew their contract. The company filed a lawsuit in 2018, and on Friday, a jury in Miami-Dade ruled Opa-locka and its representatives didn't act in good faith when doing business with the company. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6 investigator Willard Shepard you’ll see Only on 6.

No. 5 – As a South Florida law enforcement officer, Raynier Rodriguez didn’t expect to become a victim of crime.

In August, Rodriguez says he got a phone call from a Chase Bank representative in Texas. “In Texas, I got a call from a branch manager that fraud was taking place at that location,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve never been to Texas before. I immediately drove to my nearest bank and I alerted the manager there that I was being targeted for identity theft.” Safeguards and quick actions stopped that fraud, but weeks later he noticed strange activity in his savings account with Chase Bank. He said a Chase representative told him someone impersonated him at a Chase Bank branch in Ohio and opened a business account in his name. According to the Federal Trade Commission, this type of fraud is on the rise. Bank fraud related to new accounts is up 64% from last year. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6 consumer investigator Sasha Jones.

No. 6 - Democracy was at work on Tuesday as Florida International University partnered with Engage Miami and The Miami Dade League of Women Voters to encourage students to register to vote.

“We’re trying to get people to engage in their civic duty. It matters to be able to vote and make change in your community,” said Landey Thibaud, a student at FIU and volunteer with Engage Miami. The event was part of the 10th annual National Voter Registration Day, a non-partisan holiday on the fourth Tuesday of September. Participants who signed up pledged to vote in the mid-term elections on November 8. The deadline to register to vote in Florida is on October 11.