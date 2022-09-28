6 to Know: South Florida Officials Preparing for Flooding From Hurricane Ian

It’s Wednesday, September 28th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Hurricane Ian moved closer to Florida's Gulf Coast Wednesday, as the storm was expected to become a dangerous Category 4 hurricane before making landfall.

Ian was forecast to reach its peak intensity as a Category 4 hurricane over the warm Gulf of Mexico waters, with top winds of 140 mph before it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday. The hurricane center said Ian will slow down over the Gulf of Mexico, growing wider and stronger, with "life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding expected with Ian in the Florida peninsula." Hundreds of thousands of Floridians faced mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday as dangerous conditions were expected soon. A surge of up to 10 feet of ocean water and 10 inches of rain was predicted across the Tampa Bay area, enough water to inundate coastal communities.

Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian overturned small planes, uprooted trees and unleashed more damage Tuesday evening throughout South Florida. NBC 6's Kim Wynne reports.

No. 2 - Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian overturned small planes, uprooted trees and unleashed more damage Tuesday evening throughout South Florida.

Officials at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines confirmed a tornado hit a section of the airport, damaging several aircraft and hangars. Several images showed small planes destroyed and turned completely upside down. Injuries have not been reported. North Perry Airport was shut down temporarily for officials to fully assess the damage. The tornado started in Miami Gardens, moved to Pembroke Pines, Miramar, and onto Cooper City, and there was damage consistent with a second possible tornado two miles southwest of Hollywood.

No. 3 - Although South Florida likely won't take a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, flooding was expected throughout the area over the next couple days.

A flood watch was issued for most of South Florida and remained in effect until Thursday morning. Miami-Dade County crews have been working since last week conducting pre-storm inspections and lowering water levels across the county, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a news conference Tuesday. The City of Miami opened its Emergency Operations Center at 9 a.m. Tuesday to deal with expected flooding from Ian. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez reassured residents that all permanent water pumps are working, and seven additional portable pumps will be installed, as needed.

Key West is feeling the impacts of Hurricane Ian. NBC 6's Jamie Guirola reports.

No. 4 - Tropical storm strength winds from Hurricane Ian battered the Florida Keys late into Tuesday evening, with gusts kicking up to 72 mph.

The storm flooded residential streets and knocked out power. The wind howled for hours and palm trees took a beating. Ian frisked the Florida Keys as it inched toward the Gulf. A man riding his bike outside during the storm says he’s lived in the Keys for 23 years. Ian is his 12th hurricane. On world-famous Duval Street, businesses, shops, and even bars and restaurants were closed. Monroe County opened its only shelter at Key West High School.

No. 5 - Miami-Dade and Broward County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday as the area was expected to feel some effects from Hurricane Ian.

In Broward, all before and after-school activities are also canceled, including field trips and night classes. Aftercare will not be available. Broward officials will provide an update on classes for Friday at a later time. Miami-Dade College was suspending operations and classes beginning at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, with all classes and operations closed on Wednesday. Florida International University, Florida Atlantic University, the University of Miami, Barry University and Broward College also canceled classes for Wednesday. All Archdiocese schools in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe are also closed Wednesday. They plan to reopen Thursday.

No. 6 - Severe weather could not keep the victims’ families from filling the courtroom on the first day of the state’s rebuttal to everything presented in defense of the Parkland school shooter, but Hurricane Ian has postponed the resumption until Oct. 3.

The defense has maintained that Nikolas Cruz was more of a troubled soul than a cold-hearted killer. The state began, Tuesday, refuting whatever sympathy may have been generated by defense evidence indicating Cruz has suffered since before he was born to a woman with alcohol and drug addictions. Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Charles Scott testified for the state that there was plenty of evidence that Cruz knew what he was doing. The approach of Hurricane Ian has prompted the closure of the Broward County courthouse on Wednesday and Thursday.