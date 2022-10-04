6 to Know: Stranded Residents Describe What's Left of SW Florida City After Ian

It’s Tuesday, October 4th – and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian's effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters.

At least 100 people have been confirmed dead statewide in the aftermath of Ian, NBC News reported Monday. The highest number of deaths were in Lee County, where Ian made landfall, and neighboring Charlotte County. Search and rescue efforts were still ongoing Monday in Florida. More than 1,900 people have been rescued statewide, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference Monday evening. Washed-out bridges to barrier islands, flooded roadways, isolated cellphone service and a lack of water, electricity or the internet left hundreds of thousands still isolated. The situation in many areas wasn't expected to improve for several days because waterways were overflowing, leaving the rain that fell with nowhere to go.

No. 2 - The U.S. Coast Guard has been evacuating and assisting hundreds of people stranded on Pine Island, about 30 minutes from Fort Myers, since Ian made landfall.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast, Pine Island has been largely cut off from the outside world. Ian heavily damaged the only bridge to the island, leaving it only reachable by boat or air. Many residents didn't evacuate, deciding to stay and ride out the storm. The Coast Guard set up rescue operations with three teams using 12 flood response boats. So far, more than 400 people - elderly, women, children and even pets - have been quickly shuttled from the island to the mainland. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Jamie Guirola.

No. 3 - There were more tears in the courtroom Monday as videos of the Parkland school shooter were played, including cold-hearted declarations of his intentions and his thoughts about the massacre years afterward.

With his testimony interrupted by Hurricane Ian on September 28, forensic psychiatrist Dr. Charles Scott was back on the witness stand for the state Monday morning. He countered the defense team’s assertion that the shooter suffered from a lifetime of emotional, physical, and mental health issues that prompted his cruel behavior. Scott noted the gunman had all kinds of psychological interventions beginning in elementary school and was not as impulsive and out of control as the defense claimed. There have been 26 days of testimony, so far. The state’s rebuttal is expected to run through Friday with closing arguments scheduled to begin on October 10.

No. 4 - Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won't play against the New York Jets Sunday, after he suffered a concussion last week in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

McDaniel made the announcement at a news conference Monday, and said it was unknown when Tagovailoa will return to the field. Tagovailova hit his head against the turf during Thursday's game against the Bengals and had to be taken off the field on a stretcher before being taken to a hospital. Just days before in a game against the Buffalo Bills, Tagovailoa took a hard hit late in the first half and went to the locker room but returned for the start of the third quarter.

No. 5 - Comcast announced that beginning Monday through October 16, its Comcast RISE initiative will be accepting applications from small minority-owned businesses in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

As part of the Comcast RISE Investment Fund Initiative, 100 South Florida businesses will be selected to receive $10,000 grants, for a total of one million dollars in grant money being awarded to our community. Only small businesses owned by people of color, including Black, Indigenous, Hispanic and Asian American owners, plus women are eligible for these grants. In addition, this year, small businesses owned by women, regardless of color, are also eligible to apply. Click here for more information and to apply.

No. 6 – The Jewish community across South Florida and around the world will end a ten-day period of repentance and reflection with Yom Kippur beginning at sundown Tuesday.

The holiest day of the Jewish calendar, Yom Kippur comes on the last of the 10 days of repentance that began with Rosh Hashanah. The day is usually observed with a fasting and extended time in deep prayer, before ending with the sounding of a "shofar," a trumpet made from a ram's horn.