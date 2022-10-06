6 to Know: Family Remembers Man Killed by Pablo Lyle in Miami Road Rage Punch

It’s Thursday, October 6th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - The effort to restore power in southwest Florida continued as the search and recovery mission for anyone still trapped inside flooded or damaged homes after Hurricane Ian continued and President Joe Biden was visiting the area.

Over 300,000 customers remained without power in Florida Wednesday, a week after Ian made landfall in the state. Ian knocked out power to 2.6 million customers across Florida after it roared ashore with 150 mph winds and a powerful storm surge. State officials said they expect power to be restored by Sunday to customers whose power lines and other electric infrastructure is still intact. After touring the damage, Biden and the first lady met with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida first lady Casey DeSantis. DeSantis and his wife greeted the president and first lady Jill Biden as they arrived at Fisherman's Wharf, where homes and business lay in ruins amid debris and muck after Hurricane Ian tore through last week.

No. 2 - A week after Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida, some residents of Sanibel Island got their first chance to visit the area to view the destruction for themselves.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

With curfew on the island at 7 p.m., residents had 12 hours Wednesday to visit the area. For many it was the first time to do so in the past week. The causeway going to Sanibel was destroyed in multiple places when Ian roared through with 150 mph winds last week, making it only accessible by air or by boat. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that a temporary fix to the causeway could be in place by the end of the month.

No. 3 - South Florida sister stations NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 are partnering with the American Red Cross Thursday to raise funds for those impacted by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Fiona.

The stations will host a virtual phone bank on Oct. 6 from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 encourage viewers to donate during their newscasts, programming and digital platforms throughout the day. Donations will be used to help those impacted by the two hurricanes. During the event, the newscasts will run stories from some of the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian on Florida's southwest coast. Donations by phone can be made by calling 866-477-GIVE (866-477-4483). The phone number will only be operational on the day of the event during phone bank hours.

No. 4 - A day after Mexican telenovela star Pablo Lyle was convicted in a fatal 2019 road rage encounter in Miami, family members of the man killed are speaking out.

The family of 63-year-old Juan Hernandez said they lost part of themselves three years ago, when he was dealt a fatal punch by Lyle during the road rage incident. Lyle was found guilty of manslaughter on Tuesday. Hernandez’s sister-in-law, Debora Ramos, spoke to NBC 6 on Wednesday. "[Juan] was an amazing person, always happy, everyone loved him. At work they loved him too," said Ramos. Witnesses testified that Hernandez had his hands up in a defensive posture, and that there was no need for Lyle to hit him. Click here for more on what she had to say in a report from NBC 6’s Ryan Nelson.

No. 5 - The ongoing feud between a Miami city commissioner and the owner of an iconic Little Havana nightclub is set to go to trial in April.

This comes after a failed attempt by Commissioner Joe Carollo's legal team to get the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case and get it dismissed under qualified and legislative immunity. Ball & Chain co-owner Bill Fuller filed the lawsuit against Carollo, accusing the commissioner of illegally targeting his businesses after Fuller supported Carollo's political rival. Invoices and records provided by the city show the city will have paid nearly half a million to lawyers defending Carollo in the case.

No. 6 - Samantha Montero and her abuela, Miriam Palomino, are bringing the flavor in the kitchen, and just like their Cuban cooking, their personalities are anything but bland.

Montero grew up eating her grandmother's delicious Cuban cooking every Saturday and wanted to learn the recipes herself. In Spanish, Palomino described how her granddaughter always praised her dishes so they decided to film her Cuban creations on camera. Instead of traditional paper recipes, Montero wanted to preserve her grandmother's recipes online by posting their culinary adventures on her YouTube channel, SamazingTravels. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Amanda Plasencia.