6 to Know: As Trial Winds Down, Parkland Victims Speak Out on Death Penalty

It’s Monday, October 10th – and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Lauderhill Police are investigating a double shooting that left two people hospitalized on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in an apartment complex at the 1100 block of 40th Avenue in Lauderhill. Officers are still investigating this shooting, but neighbors told NBC 6 that two people were taken to a nearby hospital. Authorities have not confirmed their current conditions. Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

No. 2 - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is investigating a fire that erupted overnight Sunday at a North Miami home.

The incident occurred in the 1500 block of Northwest 131st Street. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Battalions 3 and 4 responded to the scene. Samantha Delpeche told NBC 6 she is the reason everyone made it out alive. According to Delpeche, she was the only one awake when the fire began and she smelled smoke. Delpeche told NBC 6 the house does not have smoke detectors and does not know how the fire started.

The storm is expected to become a heavy rainmaker for the northern coast of Colombia with isolated areas getting as much as 15 inches of rainfall. This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides across Central America today and Monday. Flash flooding is anticipated across the Isthmus of Tehuantepec in Mexico early this week.

No. 3 - Florida officials began planning to transport migrants to other states in July and told potential contractors their task would be to relocate them on a voluntary basis, according to state documents.

The documents released Friday night to The Associated Press and other news organizations provide new details about the program that culminated in the Sept. 14 flight of 48 mostly Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio, Texas, to Martha's Vineyard, an island off Massachusetts. The flight has spawned an investigation by a Texas sheriff and two lawsuits amid criticism that the program was a political stunt by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to appeal to his conservative base. Ultimately, state officials chose Vertol Systems Co., based in Destin, Florida, and has so far paid the firm $1.56 million for the Martha's Vineyard flight and possibly for a second flight to Delaware, the home state of President Joe Biden, that didn't happen. No other flights have been announced.

No. 4 - The relatives and friends of the 17 murdered Parkland victims have come to the courthouse every day during the penalty phase of the shooter’s trial to bear witness for those who cannot be there.

Now that it’s winding down, some are sharing their thoughts on capital punishment in this case. Like so many others, Gena and Tom Hoyer saw their family devastated by the shooter’s rampage, which claimed the life of their son, Luke. Now they hope the jury delivers a death sentence. Debbi Hixon feels the same way. The Broward County School Board member lost her husband, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School athletic director Chris Hixon, when he confronted the shooter and was shot dead. She says the confessed killer shows no remorse, so none should be shown to him. Samantha Grady is one of the victims. She was hit twice that day. Carrying bullet fragments in her body, she testified for the prosecution but has a more nuanced view of capital punishment in this case. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Ari Odzer.

No. 5 - The Teddy Bridgewater era as the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins lasted a lot shorter than people thought - one play to be exact.

Bridgewater was knocked out of the game on the first play and Miami was not able to find any answers in a 40-17 loss to the rival New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. It was the second straight loss for a Dolphins team after winning the first three games of the season. The Miami native exited the game after taking a safety on the first offensive play for Miami (3-2). Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner drilled Bridgewater in the end zone, and the team was awarded two points as Bridgewater was flagged for intentional grounding. Bridgewater was taken to the locker room with an elbow injury and later ruled out after entering the concussion protocol.

No. 6 - Derek Kaplan has had a passion for baking since the age of 15, but he never imagined that his side hustle would turn into a staple in the Wynwood dessert scene.

Known by many as Fireman Derek, Kaplan opened his first bake shop in 2014. Eight years later, Fireman Derek's has customers traveling to Miami from across the country for a taste of their one-of-a-kind pies. Kaplan taught himself how to bake as a teenager by cooking everything from scratch with fresh ingredients. One of the first pies that he taught himself to make was key lime, which is still one of his favorites to eat and make to this day. Click here for more in a report from NBC6.com’s Alex Ciccarone.