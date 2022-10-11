6 to Know: How You Can Register to Vote in Florida Before Tuesday's Deadline

It’s Tuesday, October 11th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Attorneys in the sentencing trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz are set to begin their closing arguments Tuesday morning.

The closings will wrap up a nearly three-month trial, with a jury of seven men and five women determining whether Cruz will be given a death sentence or life in prison. Cruz, now 24, pleaded guilty last October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the February 14, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Prosecutors concluded their rebuttal case last week after playing a video clip from jailhouse interviews the gunman did with their psychologist, hoping it bolsters their contention that he wasn’t driven to kill by a mental disorder he couldn’t control, but planned his attack and chose to carry it out.

No. 2 - The 15-year-old accused of crashing a stolen car into several other vehicles, killing a mother-of-three and injuring six others while fleeing police in Oakland Park over the summer, was laughing in court Monday.

It prompted a startled Broward Judge Stacy Ross to interrupt the proceedings to ask, “Are you seriously laughing right now?” The handcuffed teenager doubled over in the jury box trying to stifle his laughter with his masked face in his hands. Some of his family was sitting in the back of the courtroom whispering for him to stop the disrespectful behavior. The judge told the bailiff to remove the teen from the courtroom. His next court date is scheduled for October 31. He is currently charged as a juvenile, but Broward assistant state attorney Ross Weiner indicated the teen may be charged as an adult before his next court appearance.

No. 3 - A Hialeah Gardens Police officer was arrested after officials said he pawned his department issued AR-15 and pistol and fraudulently used a fellow officer's credit card.

Officer Leonardo Carbo, 30, was arrested October 5 and faces several charges including credit card fraud, theft and fraudulent use of identification, records showed. According to an arrest report, the investigation into Carbo began when the fellow officer reported finding several unauthorized transactions on his credit card. The victim said he remembered leaving the credit card at a restaurant and had asked Carbo to pick it up, the report said. The card was then used for a number of transactions at gas stations, a restaurant, Uber, Walmart and a pawn shop, the report said. The total amount spent was more than $1,500, according to the report. When investigators went to the pawn shop, they discovered that the credit card had been used to buy a firearm, the report said.

No. 4 - If you are still looking to vote in the upcoming November general election, the deadline to register is fast approaching.

Non-registered voters have until Tuesday to register in order to participate. Florida voters must submit an application online or to prefill and print a voter registration application form to sign and mail or deliver to your supervisor of elections. As you prepare to head to the polls, click here are some key dates and information you need to know to participate in the upcoming election.

No. 5 - It’s almost impossible to overstate the importance of mental health awareness. Just last week, a student took his own life at Fort Lauderdale High School, and since 2019, at least 31 teenagers and children have died by suicide in Broward and Miami-Dade counties, some as young as 10 and 11 years old.

Recognizing the urgency, Miami-Dade County Public Schools created a division of mental health services four years ago. Today, on World Mental Health Day, the district held special events and activities at every school to emphasize the issue. At Milam K-8 Center in Hialeah, we saw kids doing yoga, making stress balls, coloring and other activities designed to teach them ways to relieve stress and to cope with anxiety and depression. So what stresses kids out these days? Academics and the constant pressure to fit in, exacerbated by social media. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Ari Odzer.

No. 6 - Life goes by in a blink and often our loved one’s stories are told through word of mouth or photos, but one Miami-based company believes an ideal way to remember the essence of a person long after they're gone is through their high-quality videos.

After the birth of his son and the passing of his mother, Jonathan Hermida felt the need to create something that could be passed on from generation to generation. About a year ago, Hermida and Kirill Ignatieff founded Capsul. Their mission is to produce high quality legacy videos to capture the memories and wisdom of those we love. Click here for more on their story in a report from NBC 6’s Laura Rodriguez.