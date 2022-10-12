6 to Know: Parkland Victims Endure Another Day of Emotional Agony in the Courtroom

It’s Wednesday, October 12 - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - The jury in the sentencing trial of Parkland school gunman Nikolas Cruz will begin deliberations Wednesday, nearly six months after the proceedings began.

Cruz, now 24, pleaded guilty last October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the February 14, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The seven-man, five-woman jury will decide whether he is sentenced to death or life without parole, weighing aggravating factors presented by prosecutors against the defense's mitigating circumstances. To obtain a recommendation of the death penalty, the jury must unanimously agree that at least one aggravating factor has been met in at least one of the 17 murders. Those aggravating factors include if the crime was premeditated, or if it was especially cruel or heinous.

No. 2- The sentencing trial process has been pure agony for the families and friends of the 17 victims of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For example, during closing arguments Tuesday, prosecutor Mike Satz again described how each victim died, how some of them were trying to hide or were running away, how they were not only shown no mercy, but they were killed in a way to maximize the terror they felt. So many horrific details, and the families absorb it all, as many have been doing every single day, compelled to be in the courtroom in the presence of the confessed murderer. Tom and Gena Hoyer are there to represent their son, Luke. They told NBC 6 last Friday that the trial has been excruciating. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Ari Odzer.

No. 3 - Multiple South Florida schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday after reports of "swatting" calls.

Pembroke Pines Police officials said multiple officers responded to West Broward High School, which was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. At Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, armed officers searched the school as relatives awaited word about students who were locked down inside. In Miami-Dade County, there was also a large police presence at Miami Central High School, where there was a reported code red lockdown. Miami-Dade School Board officials said reports of an active shooter were false, and it appeared to be a hoax threat being called in about several schools.

No. 4 - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said temporary repairs have been made to the Sanibel Causeway that was left damaged in three places by Hurricane Ian.

DeSantis told reporters Tuesday that the temporary repairs will allow a one-time convoy of power restoration equipment, supplies, and crews to access the island. The island, home to about 7,000 residents, has been reachable only by sea or air since Ian roared ashore in southwest Florida on September 28 with 150 mph winds. Search and rescue efforts at the island began after Ian passed, and last week, barges began to deploy to move equipment and supplies to the island to restore power.

No. 5 - Family and friends welcomed home nearly 100 members of Florida Task Force 1 on Tuesday.

The Miami-Dade Search and Rescue Team arrived at their Doral training center after spending two weeks in southwest Florida to help storm victims after Hurricane Ian devastated the area. “It feels awesome to see my family, my wife and kids. I missed them very much,” said Task Force 1 member, Ryan Townsend. The 96 members of Miami Dade Search and Rescue assisted residents who were stranded on Sanibel and Pine Islands, often flying or boating in to bring them to the mainland. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Chris Hush.

No. 6 - Angela Lansbury, the scene-stealing British actor who kicked up her heels in the Broadway musicals “Mame” and “Gypsy” and solved endless murders as crime novelist Jessica Fletcher in the long-running TV series “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. She was 96.

Lansbury died Tuesday at her home in Los Angeles, according to a statement from her three children. She died five days shy of her 97th birthday. Hers was a 75-year career that included beloved musicals on stage, iron-fisted matriarchs on film, singing the theme song for the animated movie “Beauty and the Beast,” being made a Dame by Queen Elizabeth II and the creation of one of television's best loved characters. Her stardom came in middle age when she became the hit of the New York theater, winning Tony Awards for “Mame” (1966), “Dear World” (1969), “Gypsy” (1975) and “Sweeney Todd” (1979).