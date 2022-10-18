6 to Know: Driver Tries to Run Miami-Dade Police Car Off Road During Pursuit

It’s Tuesday, October 18 - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Two men who were on board a small plane were killed when it crashed into a house in Miramar Monday, officials.

The plane went down in the 2200 block of Jamaica Drive, not far from North Perry Airport around 11:40 a.m. Footage showed the plane crashed into the side of the home with its tail in the air. Miramar Police spokesperson Tania Rues said two men who were on board the plane were killed at the scene. Their identities haven't been released. No one who was on the ground or in the home was injured, Rues said.

No. 2 - The family of a 9-month-old boy who died after he was found unresponsive at a Homestead daycare is pushing for charges to be filed as their attorneys released surveillance video they say proves staff members weren’t properly trained to do CPR, potentially costing the child's life.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Tayvon Tomlin stopped breathing and was sent to the hospital from Lincoln Marti Child Care on July 18. He was later pronounced dead. “I’m heavy with frustration," said Keiara Whorley, the baby's mother. It's been nearly three months and family members say they still don’t know what happened. "For me, that’s my first child," said Devonte Tomlin, the baby's father. "I felt every pain in every nerve.” On top of filing a lawsuit, the family's attorneys released surveillance video from the day Tayvon was found unresponsive at the daycare.

No. 3 - A driver who tried to run a Miami-Dade police officer off the road during a pursuit ended up crashing into a bus and several other vehicles this past weekend, officials said.

Investigators said officers responded to the area of Carver Drive and Lincoln Boulevard a little after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, where several vehicles were conducting reckless maneuvers on the roadway. The drivers fled the area when they saw police arrive at the scene. Video released on Only in Dade showed when an officer pursuing one car attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver tried to run the officer's vehicle off the roadway several times, according to police. The fleeing driver ended up crashing into a bus at the intersection of Southwest 120 Street and Southwest 117 Avenue, subsequently causing four additional vehicles to crash. A female passenger in one of the vehicles was transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue where she is in stable condition, the report said. The fleeing driver, identified as 20-year-old Willie Harris, was taken into custody.

No. 4 - Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and Democratic Rep. Val Demings will be participating in their only Florida U.S. Senate debate Tuesday from 7 – 8 p.m.

The "Before You Vote" debate will be held at Palm Beach State College’s Lake Worth campus and will be moderated by WPBF 25 anchor Todd McDermott. You can watch the "Decision 2022: Before You Vote" debate from 7-8 p.m. live on air on NBC 6. Livestreamed NBC 6 coverage can also be seen across multiple digital platforms including NBC6.com, the NBC 6 app and mobile web, or you can watch by downloading the NBC 6 app on Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV. Live coverage will also be streamed in its entirety on NBC South Florida News channel on Peacock, The Roku Channel, and Samsung TV.

No. 5 - President Joe Biden Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student loan forgiveness program.

The official launch comes after around 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government's soft launch period over the weekend. It takes just a couple of minutes to complete the application, which asks for basic information, including the borrower’s name, Social Security number, contact information, and date of birth. It does not ask for income documentation but asks users to check a box attesting that they are eligible under the program’s income limits. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6 consumer investigator Sasha Jones.

No. 6 - The new boss at Florida International University is a familiar face.

The university promoted from within by naming Dr. Kenneth Jessell, who was serving as interim president, as its 6th president in its 50-year history. “I am so emotional, I didn’t realize, as I said earlier, how much I love the institution as well as the support of our students, faculty, staff,” Jessell said in a news conference after the Board of Trustees gave him the job. Jessell also served 13 years as FIU’s chief financial officer. The Board of Trustees conducted one last round of questioning before giving Jessell the job, and he covered a lot of ground, including the importance of athletics for fundraising and other reasons.