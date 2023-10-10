6 to know – Top stories of the day

Death toll rises amid Israel-Hamas War

The Israel-Hamas war continues to escalate. The death toll has increased to at least 1,600 people -- including 11 Americans so far.

Thousands more were injured and dozens of others have been taken hostage. An unknown amount of Americans might be among those captured.

President Biden is set to address the conflict at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday from the White House.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Governor DeSantis speaks on attack

Meanwhile, people across South Florida are coming to grips with the terror that has unfolded overseas.

Those who live here while loved ones are in Israel -- remain in disbelief.

Governor Ron DeSantis made a stop in Surfside Tuesday morning -- along with an Israeli diplomat and the lieutenant governor -- to address the violent attack.

Man barricaded in Fort Lauderdale home

Police say a man barricaded himself inside a Fort Lauderdale home on Monday.

This originally stemmed from a disturbance between family members, which reportedly left one woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect then barricaded himself inside the home with a firearm and shot at officers who arrived -- prompting road closures and lockdowns at nearby schools.

Police tell us he was eventually taken into custody and the situation ended peacefully. He has since been charged with attempted murder.

Hialeah police search for mail thief

Police are searching for the suspect behind mail thefts in a Hialeah neighborhood.

Surveillance video shows a man parking his motorcycle near east 24th street and east 24th avenue and walking away with several envelopes.

If you have any information -- contact the Hialeah Police Department.

Another Amazon Prime Day

Amazon's fall Prime Day is finally here.

The website is offering several deals on tech and appliances. Some notable details include those from Dyson, Sony, Barbie and more popular brands.

The Prime deals end on Wednesday.

Powerball jackpot soars again

No winners scored Monday's Powerball winning numbers, meaning that jackpot has leaped to a whopping $1.73 billion dollars.

The next chance to win big is Wednesday night.