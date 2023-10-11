6 to know – Top stories of the day

Death toll rises amid Israel-Hamas War

The violence is escalating and the staggering death toll is growing -- as the Israel-Hamas war rages on.

More than one thousand deaths have been reported in Israel including 14 Americans, according to officials.

President Biden continues to pledge his support for Israel -- as more Americans are being held hostage.

South Florida support

Hundreds of people in South Florida stood in solidarity with Israel at the Miami Beach Holocaust Memorial.

Those who live here while loved ones are in Israel -- remain in disbelief.

The Greater Miami Jewish Federation organized the event on Tuesday in the wake of the deadly attack. The group also set up an Israel emergency fund to aid victims.

Man arrested after Brickell Jewish Center vandalized

A man is behind bars -- accused of vandalizing the Rok Family Shul in Brickell

A judge says Andrew Johnson threw a rock at the building while hundreds of people were celebrating the Jewish holiday Simhat Torah.

Johnson is not facing hate crime charges -- but is ordered to stay away from the Jewish center.

Girl helps police catch alleged kidnapper

A North Carolina man is facing charges after police say he allegedly kidnapped and sexually battered a 12-year-old girl in Hollywood.

Police say the victim was able to escape after 44-year-old Shane Taylor crashed his car near Hollywood Boulevard.

She was reportedly able to go to a nearby gas station where she called 911.

Taylor is being held in jail without bond.

Families left with nowhere to live

Dozens of families are left with nowhere to go after their apartment building was declared unsafe to live in.

This all happened after an electrical panel caught fire.

Many have been waiting to get power back since Monday night. We've reached out to the association for an update, but have not heard back yet.

Miami Dolphins' De'von Achane to miss games

Dolphins' star running back De'von Achane is expected to miss multiple weeks.

This is reportedly due to a knee injury that he sustained on Sunday, according to ESPN.

The injury is not season-ending, but it's unclear exactly when Achane can return to the field.