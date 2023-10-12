6 to know – Top stories of the day

Tragedy continues amid Israel-Hamas War

More horrors carried out by Hamas coming to light this morning.

Officials say Americans are among the estimated 150 men -- women -- and children kidnapped by Hamas.

But President Joe Biden assures he is doing everything he can to get them back home.

South Florida support

Closer to home, there were vigils all across South Florida standing in solidarity with Israel.

Hundreds of students at the University of Miami rallied Wednesday and stood in solidarity with the people of Israel.

While they struggle to make sense of it all, students hope what they're doing is felt thousands of miles away.

"We want our soldiers to hopefully hear our voice, understand that college campuses are supporting them and they're going to get through it,” said Jonathan Lonstein, the co-president of Students Supporting Israel.

The student organization is also raising money to send to Israel. You can donate here.

Armed suspect dies after shooting involving officers in Miami

This morning the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating after a man was shot and killed near Miami Edison Senior High.

Paramedics transported a man in his 20s to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Officials have not released details on what led up to the shooting. The suspect had been armed with a firearm and died from his injuries, police said.

Another person, who was also armed, was taken into custody.

House GOP nominate Rep. Steve Scalise for speaker after ousting McCarthy

Republican House Representatives have nominated Steve Scalise for the role of speaker, instead of Jim Jordan in a closed door vote.

A floor vote of the whole House was expected, but tensions are still running high among Republicans who have brought the House to a standstill with bitter infighting after McCarthy’s stunning removal last week.

The House was gaveled into a brief session, then broke indefinitely, with next steps uncertain.

Lawmakers are expected to return to the capital today.

$1.73 billion Powerball jackpot goes to lucky lottery player in California

A player in California won a $1.73 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, ending a long stretch without a winner of the top prize.

And two winners in Florida took home $1 million from the Match 5 Powerball game.

The Women's Breast & Heart Initiative joins Hollywood Kia event

The Women's Breast & Heart Initiative is joining Hollywood Kia today for its 3rd annual event.

Attendees will be able to receive free mammograms and heart screenings by appointment.