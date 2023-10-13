6 to know – top stories of the day

Here are the 6 stories to know for Oct. 13, 2023.

Israel is urging more than one million people living in northern Gaza to evacuate within 24 hours.

This comes as a former Hamas leader recently called for a "day of rage" Friday.

Amid concerns over potential violence across the country, South Florida law enforcement agencies and school districts are increasing security.

Authorities say they have not identified a credible threat to South Florida.

17 Broward Sheriff's Office employees are facing charges related to covid-19 relief fraud.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida says the employees collectively received around $500,000, which they diverted for their own personal use.

A family is pleading for the public’s help to find a 36-year-old missing South Miami man.

The family of Sean Michel Hinz says the last time they heard from him was Saturday, and they believe he went out with his friends in downtown Miami.

Anyone with information is asked to contact policet at 305-603-6300.

Miami police are asking for your help in identifying a rape suspect.

Authorities say the man raped a woman on Monday in Wynwood. If you recognize him call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers.

Saturday Night Live is making its big return this weekend!

And a familiar face is back to host for the first time, with musical guest "Ice Spice."