6 to know – top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Occt. 16, 2023.

The first round of evacuation flights organized by Gov. Ron DeSantis touched down in Florida Sunday night.

270 American passengers touched down in Tampa from Israel. Those on board included 91 children.

Another flight is expected to land at Miami International Airport at 11:30 Monday morning.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A woman in Broward County has been charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of her 10-month-old grandson.

Prosecutors say two bottles filed with cough syrup were found in Tibina Louissant’s home after baby Josiah allegedly died in her care last August.

Bond was set at $50,000 for Louissant when she faced a judge over the weekend.

We now know the name of a mother who police say was killed by her 13-year-old son last week in Hialeah.

The mother has been identified as 39-year-old Irina Garcia.

Police say the teen stabbed her to death in her sleep. The teen is facing a second-degree murder charge but prosecutors are looking to charge him as an adult.

The Miami Dolphins are off to their best start since 2002 after they moved to 5-1 on Sunday after defeating the Carolina Panthers 42-21.

The Dolphins will now face the Philadelphia Eagles on October 22nd.

The "Kelly Clarkson Show" is back Monday and in a new home: the Big Apple!

This first week of this new season will feature big names like Seth Meyers and even Sesame Street's Elmo and Oscar the Grouch.

NBC6 is asking for help "Supporting Our Schools."

According to a recent survey, most public school teachers spend on average $673 out of their own pocket on supplies.

So we're asking you to join us and our sister station Telemundo 51 to help with the cost, starting Monday with Ms. Augustin at Brentwood Elementary in Miami Gardens.

She needs $462 to purchase books for a diverse classroom library.