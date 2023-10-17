6 to know – top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Oct. 17, 2023.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Jordan on Tuesday.

The visit is part of Blinken's diplomatic efforts to contain the Middle East conflict.

Secretary Blinken announced that President Biden will travel to Israel and then to Jordan on Wednesday to meet with both Israeli and Arab leaders.

Dozens of people at a Fort Lauderdale mobile home park are being forced to move out.

The land on which Pan American Mobile Home Park sits has been purchased by The Urban Group.

In a statement to NBC6 — the company says tenants were provided six months’ notice, consistent with Florida law.

The city of Hallandale Beach has partnered with the ride service company Freebie.

To request a ride -- simply open the Freebie app on your phone, and set your pickup location.

You can also call (855) 918-3733 -- which is for non-smart phone users.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on the next House Speaker today.

The lead candidate is republican Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio.

Meanwhile -- democrats are backing House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

There is a job fair in Miami-Dade County on Tuesday.

It's happening at the Dolphin Mall and employers are looking to fill full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.

The fair kicks off at 10:00 a.m. and ends at 9:00 p.m.

NBC6 and Telemundo 51 are proud to be supporting our schools.

You can help fund projects from teachers across South Florida through the Donors Choose platform.

Tuesday, we featured Ms. Rubi from West Hollywood Elementary School in Hollywood.

She needed $1,106 for lab coats to help her 3rd through 5th graders boost their morale and their love for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics through hands-on science experiments.

Shortly after airing her story on NBC6, Ms. Rubi's project was fully funded by an anonymous donor.

We still have other teachers who could use your help. If you'd like to give -- click here.