6 to know – top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Oct. 18, 2023.

President Biden arrived in Tel-Aviv on Wednesday, for a high-stakes trips just one day after a deadly blast at Gaza hospital.

Biden and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a press conference.

The violence derailed the President's plans to meet with other Middle East leaders in Jordan, amid confusion over who is responsible for the blast -- as officials in Israel and Gaza blame each other.

President Biden said he is outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the hospital and is reportedly seeking to address the humanitarian crisis and ways to prevent conflict from escalating further.

Three men woke up in jail after they were accused of kidnapping the wrong guy, then dropping him off at a club.

Police say instead of letting him go, they tortured him.

Records show the trio of men are facing charges including kidnapping, conspiracy to kidnap, aggravated assault and battery.

Four teens are in jail after a carjacking in Miami ended at a McDonald's drive-thru in Lauderdale Lakes.

Surveillance video shows the teens stealing a car -- and taking off.

Police were able to track down the vehicle in Broward County, before several agencies responded to the McDonald's.

BSO detectives and Fort Lauderdale police confronted the teens while they were ordering breakfast -- and later had to chase them down, before arrests were made.

The Broward County Public Schools board voted to pass new reproductive health and disease prevention curriculum.

Some parents argue it's taking away their rights, but others say it is comprehensive and inclusive.

The school board also passed a revision to African-American history instruction across the district.

The town of Davie is hosting a food drive now through November 13th.

Donations will help students and families in Broward County public schools.

It can be dropped off at the Davie police and fire departments.

NBC6 and Telemundo 51 are proud to be supporting our schools.

You can help fund projects from teachers across South Florida through the Donors Choose platform.

Wednesday, we featured Mrs. Rivera from Somerset Preparatory Academy Homestead Elementary School.

She needs $823 for a writing center with a new desk and writing materials, so her second-grade students can practice writing at their own pace.

If you'd like to help Mrs. Rivera or another teacher -- click here.