6 to know – top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Oct. 20, 2023.

In a prime-time address on Thursday night, President Biden said that financially supporting Israel and Ukraine is in America's best interest.

He's expected to ask Congress for $100 billion in aid.

The democratic-controlled Senate is expected to approve the request.

Two South Florida men are stirring outrage after they were seen on video taking down posters of people missing in Israel.

One of the men has been identified as a Coral Gables dentist Dr. Ahmed ElKoussa. He has since been fired, but is demanding his job back.

Dr. ElKoussa claims the moment was taken out of context and that he thought tearing down the posters would help bring down tension.

A teen driver died Thursday after crashing into a Florida City apartment building.

Authorities say he was trying to get away from police from what began as a traffic stop.

Both the officer and a woman whose car was hit are expected to be okay.

A Miami police officer admitted that he was responsible in a crash that killed a man back in March.

The officer will not face criminal charges.

He accepted a traffic citation and was sentenced to do 125 hours of community service.

He is on paid leave, according to his attorney, pending an internal affairs investigation.

The Florida Panthers won their home opener with a sold-out crowd.

The Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1.

They will face the Vancouver Canucks tomorrow.

