6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Oct. 20, 2023.

The U.S. is increasing its military presence in the Middle East and is sending more air defense systems to the region.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday said the United States expects the Israel-Hamas war to escalate through involvement by proxies of Iran and asserted that the Biden administration is prepared to respond if American personnel or armed forces become the target of any such hostilities.

U.S. Officials are worried a ground war could spark a broader conflict -- in the region.

A woman is recovering after police say she was shot in Brickell Sunday morning.

Video shows the moments before the shooting near South Miami Avenue and Southwest 12th Street

The video obtained by NBC6 shows people hitting and kicking a red SUV moments before it plowed through the crowd and firing gunshots.

This is the third shooting in the same Brickell parking lot since August.

A shoplifting arrest lead to more charges for a man in South Florida who is now accused of hitting the officer who was trying to book him into jail for the crime.

Osvani mesa appeared in front of judge while two corrections officers appeared to be holding him up.

It’s unclear why Mesa wouldn’t be able to stand on his own.

He will remain at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center until he is able to post bond.

A scary situation at a Miami Beach restaurant after a violent incident involving two dogs was caught on camera.

Cell phone video posted to Only In Dade appears to show dogs fighting at the restaurant Friday night, but one of the owner's says his dog was attacked.

The video shows several people trying to separate both dogs and you can hear a dog screaming.

The owner of one of the dogs said his dog suffered serious puncture wounds and lacerations prompting three hours of surgery.

NBC6 reached out to Miami Beach Police to learn more about what happened, but they said they'll look into it Monday.

The Miami Dolphins could not pull off a Sunday Night Football win.

The two heavyweights collided on Sunday, but the Philadelphia Eagles emerged victorious with a 31-17 result over the Dolphins.

But the fins will have their chance for redemption against the New England Patriots next Sunday.

