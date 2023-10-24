6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Oct. 24, 2023.

Two Israeli women who were freed from Gaza on Monday arrived at a hospital in Tel Aviv Tuesday.

Both women were kidnapped near the Gaza border along with their husbands almost three weeks ago.

Israel says there are at least 222 hostages held by Hamas.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A South Florida firefighter has returned after volunteering to put out flames in Israel.

Captain Anthony Vera landed at Miami International Airport on Tuesday morning.

Captain Vera and 22 other American firefighters traveled to Israel just days after the surprise Hamas terror attacks shook the nation.

He spent the last 12 days in Israel, and took an assignment in Jerusalem -- reportedly one of the busiest stations in the country.

A death investigation is underway in Lauderdale Lakes.

Monday night, our NBC6 cameras captured deputies responding to an incident at a shopping plaza on 43rd Street -- near North State Road 7.

We will continue to follow this developing story -- and update you on air and online.

The state of Florida took down a multi-million dollar retail theft ring.

Investigators say roughly 50 people were involved in stealing from at least 20 different stores across South Florida.

Officials say 14 people are facing charges so far.

GOP members will vote Tuesday on who their nominee will be for House Speaker.

Nine candidates are currently vying for the vacant seat.

The nominee must secure 217 votes on the House floor to be elected.

There are two food distributions happening Tuesday.

One is at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Fort Lauderdale at 9:00 a.m. and the other at the Miami-Dade College Kendall Campus at 10:00 a.m.

Both events are open until supplies last, so be sure to get there early.