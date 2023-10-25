6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Oct. 25, 2023.

A man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed near Northwest 24th Street in Lauderhill early Wednesday.

Police say they received a call about a fight that turned violent.

The suspect was reportedly not at the scene.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers.

Chilling 911 calls reveal the moments after police say a 13-year-old boy murdered his own mother at their Hialeah home.

The heavily redacted 911 call released Tuesday details the moments when the teen reported the killing.

Hialeah Police said the teen stabbed his 39-year-old mother to death in her bedroom next to a crib where the woman's newborn baby was sleeping, back on October 12.

The boy faces a second-degree murder charge and prosecutors are now considering whether to charge him as an adult.

A fourth suspect in a massive property theft ring is now behind bars.

Investigators said 14 properties worth $12 million were targeted as part of the criminal enterprise.

Back in March, three men were arrested for allegedly using fake court documents to steal people’s homes.

The fourth suspect is a woman who is now facing several charges including grand theft and filing false documents.

Israel continues to intensify its air attacks on the Gaza Strip.

The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees warned Wednesday that without immediate deliveries of fuel -- it will soon have to sharply cut back relief operations across the Gaza Strip.

The U.S. is now openly pushing for a humanitarian pause in this Israel-Hamas War.

Meanwhile, officials say talks with Hamas about the release of even more hostages are progressing.

The Miami Heat are tipping off their season Wednesday night.

They're set to take on the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m. at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show kicks off Wednesday morning -- with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The annual event will take place across seven locations including the renowned Bahia Mar Yachting Center and the Broward County Convention Center.

The boat show runs until October 29th.