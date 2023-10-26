6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Oct. 26, 2023.

Police are searching for a person of interest after a mass shooting at two businesses in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday night.

At least 15 people were confirmed to be dead as of Thursday morning.

Fifty people were injured, though not all were shot, law enforcement sources told NBC News — as some appeared to have been hurt in a stampede.

Authorities are searching for a suspect caught on camera punching an elderly shopper at a Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes.

It happened earlier this month at the store -- near West Oakland Park Boulevard and North State Road 7.

According to the elderly man -- the stranger who attacked him didn't steal anything.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Detectives are trying to find the suspect and are asking anyone with information to call police.

Miami’s Chief of Police and City Commissioner Sabrina Covo spoke during an emergency meeting about the recent shootings in Brickell.

Most of the reported shootings have happened outside a nightclub and nearby bank parking lot.

Police are now requiring them to hire off-duty officers for both locations.

Police have identified the driver wanted for a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Opa-locka.

Surveillance video shows the moment a car hit Donald Graber earlier this month.

They're still looking for the suspect -- identified as Harold Herrera.

The U.S. House of Representatives elected Louisiana's Mike Johnson as the new Speaker of the House on Wednesday.

Johnson was the party's fourth nominee for the job since Kevin McCarthy was ousted as speaker three weeks ago.

A mega job fair is set for Wednesday morning -- with more than 50 companies looking to fill positions.

It kicks off at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise at 10:00 a.m.

Free parking will be available.