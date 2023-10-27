6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Oct. 27, 2023.

Law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect in a mass shooting that left at least 18 people dead and 13 injured Wednesday at a bowling alley and a bar in the town of Lewiston, Maine.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Robert Card, 40, of Bowdoin, Maine on multiple counts of murder.

Card remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached under any circumstances, Gov. Janet Mills told reporters at a press conference Thursday.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Closer to home, NBC6 is following reports of a fire in Dania Beach.

Video captured from the scene showed several police cars and fire trucks at what appears to be a warehouse.

At this time, it's not clear what happened or how the fire started, but NBC6 is working with officials to confirm.

A pilot was injured after a small plane crashed near North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines Thursday afternoon.

The plane went down around 2:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Southwest 72nd Avenue.

Neighbors in the area nearby jumped into action to help save that pilot.



The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating Thursday's crash.

A man is facing charges in connection with a wild incident in Brickell earlier this week that was caught on camera and left his girlfriend shot in the chest, police said.

Angel Antonio Arteaga-Abreu, 41, was arrested Wednesday on charges including shooting or throwing a deadly missile, giving false information on a sworn statement and criminal mischief, an arrest report said.

The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. Sunday in the area of 12th Street and South Miami Avenue.

According to an arrest report, two people had been inside the nearby Corner Club when they were involved in an argument with several people.

The City of Doral is inviting you to put on your best costume -- and head over to Downtown Doral Park for a night of family fun.

Starting at 6 p.m., you can watch a screening of the Super Mario Bros movie -- and enter in the trunk-or-treat contest for a special prize.

NBC6 wants to see what you're 'scaring' up this Halloween.

Share you costumes with us and we may feature them on-air, and on our digital platforms!

Email your pictures to us at isee@nbc6.com.