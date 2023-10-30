6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Oct. 30, 2023.

A man has been arrested in Tampa, Florida, in a mass shooting that erupted during Halloween festivities early Sunday. Two people were killed and 18 injured, police said.

At least two shooters opened fire just before 3 a.m. in the Ybor City area, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said during a news conference at the scene. Later Sunday he said detectives arrested Tyrell Stephen Phillips, 22, in connection with the shooting. He was charged with second-degree murder with a firearm.

The early morning fight occurred in an area with several bars and clubs that was once the center of Tampa’s cigar industry. In more recent years, the area has been known for its lively nightlife, and Tampa police spokeswoman Jonee Lewis said “hundreds” of people were on the streets at the time of Sunday's shootings because numerous nightspots had just closed.

Earlier, authorities said one suspect was in custody and at least one other was being sought, but Bercaw did not immediately say Sunday afternoon whether police were seeking anyone else after Phillips' arrest.

Thousands, including Maine Gov. Janet Mills, gathered for a vigil Sunday night at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston to honor the victims of last week's mass shootings.

“We cannot let Lewiston be remembered for violence. This city instead will be known for its strength and for the love it has shown one another and for the comfort it will share in dark times," Lewiston native and NESN Red Sox commentator Tom Caron said in the opening for the event.

His introduction was followed by a reading of the names by Rev. Sarah Gillespie.

Police say the body of the suspect -- Robert Card-- was found after a days long manhunt.

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office are investigating an incident involving anti-Semitic slurs outside a Parkland synagogue on Saturday afternoon.

This reportedly took place around midday near Congregation Kol Tikvah, located along University Drive.

According to BSO, five juveniles wearing face coverings were riding bicycles in the area -- when they began screaming antisemitic slurs.

The President of Congregation Kol Tikvah sent a message to congregants, explaining that a handful of congregants were subjected to obscenities -- and that the individuals never stopped their bicycles or stepped foot on the property.

The sheriff’s office says deputies searched the area — but were unable to find the subjects.

More pro-Palestinian rallies happened across South Florida.

Demonstrators held up signs in Fort Lauderdale, but police said there were no arrests or major incidents during the demonstration.

Gov. Ron DeSantis was in South Florida on Sunday, speaking at the Teach Florida Annual Legislative Breakfast before a crowd of approximately 800 members of the state's Jewish community.

The governor spoke for approximately half an hour, condemning pro-Palestinian rallies in the U.S., and reaffirming the importance of security for Jewish day schools in Florida. Moreover, also speaking with "Meet the Press" on Sunday, DeSantis defended his call to ban pro-Palestinian groups from state colleges.

Early voting for the Hialeah's primary election starts today.

Residents will be electing two councilmembers.

To vote you can go to the JFK Library on 49th Street to cast your ballot.

Remember to take a valid ID.

NBC6's Sara Cardona and Constance Jones are heading to Frankfurt -- to cover the biggest game of the year in Germany.

All week, NBC6 will have live reports with unique stories on how the Miami Dolphins, and those lucky Dol-fans who are going, are enjoying the trip overseas.

Watch the game Sunday, November 5, at 9 a.m. on NBC6.