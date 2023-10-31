6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Oct. 31, 2023.

Police are investigating an early-morning shooting that left one man dead outside a luxury high-rise in Aventura Tuesday, officials said.

The shooting happened sometime before 5:00 a.m. at Turnberry on the Green located at 9501 West Country Club Drive, just east of Aventura Mall.

The body was reportedly found lying right outside the front lobby doors.

Police told NBC6 they are looking for someone in connection to the shooting, but that there is no threat to the community.

NBC6's Sara Cardona and Constance Jones are heading to Frankfurt -- to cover the biggest game of the year in Germany.

All week, NBC6 will have live reports with unique stories on how the Miami Dolphins, and those lucky Dol-fans who are going, are enjoying the trip overseas.

Watch the game Sunday, November 5, at 9 a.m. on NBC6.

President Biden is making moves to protect the Jewish community on college campuses.

The Department of Justice is reportedly working with campus law enforcement -- to launch a plan to track hate speech online and provide federal resources to schools.

This all comes after a rise in antisemitic attacks since the start of the Israel-Hamas War.

U.S. lawmakers will vote on a new ambassador to Israel on Tuesday.

Jack Lew -- who served as treasury secretary and White House chief of staff under then-President Barack Obama -- is up for the job.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee advanced Lew's nomination last Wednesday -- a week after he testified before lawmakers at his confirmation hearing.

Halloween Tuesday is finally here -- and there are plenty of events happening across South Florida.

An option for Broward families is a free trick-or-treating event in Miramar.

It will take place at the Ansin Sports Complex located at 10801 Miramar Boulevard.

There will be a candy giveaway, music and food.

Guests are urged to come in costumes for the event that starts at 6:00 p.m. and ends at 9:00 p.m.

Meanwhile in Miami, the Little Haiti Cultural Complex is hosting a Hallow-Skate Night.

Guests can enjoy candy, trunk-or-treat, a bounce house, a live DJ as well as food and drinks.

The free event is set to start at 3:00 p.m. and run until 9:00 p.m.