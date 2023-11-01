6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Nov. 1, 2023.

A high-speed chase ended in a deadly crash involving a police officer.

Police say they were pursuing the car for a robbery on Tuesday night, when the car crashed into a detective's car.

The driver of the other car died in the hospital.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Authorities said that the officer driving the responding car had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police in Lauderhill are searching for a suspect who shot three people Tuesday afternoon -- killing one of them.

Officers responded the scene near NW 28th Street and NW 56th Avenue, where they reportedly found a woman on the roadway unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man and a teen girl were taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Rescue crews were caught on camera Tuesday morning saving a pilot, after his small plane crashed down in the Everglades -- stranding him above water for hours.

According to the FAA, the single-engine Cessna 172M crashed around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, but the Broward Sheriff's Office said they didn't receive reports about an aircraft down until about 10 a.m.

That pilot is expected to be okay, meanwhile -- the cause of the crash is now under investigation.

The Miami Dolphins have touched down in Germany, and Fins fans are also heading there -- ahead of their biggest game of the year.

This comes as we learn the Dolphins might get left tackle Terron Armstead back for their Week Nine game.

At a Monday press conference, Head Coach Mike McDaniel announced that Armstead would be traveling with the team to Germany and be evaluated -- before the team decides whether or not to get him back out on the field.

NBC6's Sara Cardona and Constance Jones are covering the matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs -- from Frankfurt.

All week, NBC6 will have live reports with unique stories on how the Miami Dolphins, and those lucky Dol-fans who are going, are enjoying the trip overseas.

Watch the game Sunday, November 5, at 9 a.m. on NBC6.

Broward County Public Schools is hosting its Magnet Program Expo on Wednesday evening.

The free event features K-12 magnet programs.

Bringing the whole family is encouraged, as you can meet school staff and explore educational options.

It will be at the Rick Case Arena at Don Taft University Center from 6 to 8 p.m.