6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Nov. 2, 2023.

A Sunny Isles Beach mother is facing child abuse charges after ring camera video captured her attacking her 3-year-old son.

The alleged incident happened at a condominium building at 17000 N. Bay Road around 9 p.m. on Monday.

A neighbor reported the incident to Sunny Isles Beach police.

Yulia Storozhuk, 29, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of child abuse, an arrest report said. She has since bonded out of jail.

The judge ordered Storozhuk to stay away from her child and not to speak with him.

The parents of a woman killed in a triple shooting in Lauderhill say their daughter’s death was not random.

The woman was one of three people shot near NW 28th Street and NW 56th Avenue in Lauderhill Tuesday afternoon.

The parents believe it was their daughter's ex-boyfriend who pulled the trigger.

Police have not confirmed this or identified the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers.

A Miami police officer was arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence after he was found passed out in a car with a gun on his lap, authorities said.

Joevanih Sauvagere, 31, was arrested Tuesday morning on one count of DUI, an arrest report said.

A Miami-Dade Schools officer was reportedly flagged down about a silver vehicle in the area of Northwest 6th Avenue and 62nd Street.

The officer later discovered Sauvagere asleep inside the car with a gun on his lap, the report continued.

He has since bonded out -- and is relieved of duty without pay.

The Miami Dolphins have touched down in Germany, and Fins fans are also heading there -- ahead of their biggest game of the year.

NBC6's Sara Cardona and Constance Jones are in Frankfurt -- to cover the major matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

All week, NBC6 will have live reports with unique stories on how the Miami Dolphins, and those lucky Dol-fans who are going, are enjoying the trip overseas.

You can watch the big game Sunday, November 5.

The news starts at 7 a.m. Sunday -- followed by a pre-game show with the latest on the teams, fans from Germany, and how South Florida is watching.

Game coverage will begin at 9 a.m.

Thursday, CityPlace Doral will host its second annual Day of the Dead celebration.

Families can enjoy face painting, food and performances.

The event will be at CityPlace Doral located at 8300 NW 36th Street -- from 6 to 9 p.m.