6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Nov. 3, 2023.

A woman was shot and killed after a heated dispute took a violent turn outside a strip club in NW Miami-Dade early Friday morning, officials said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, several individuals were engaged in a heated dispute inside of the establishment which then continued outside in the parking lot.

An unknown suspect then fired a gun and a woman sitting in the back seat of a car was struck and suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

She was later pronounced dead.

Passengers rushed to evacuate a JetBlue flight headed to Fort Lauderdale after a backpack exploded.

Frightening video showed the panic on board, as flight attendants are seen pouring bottled water on the bag to contain the flames as people try to exit the plane during the chaotic evacuation.

The backpack reportedly belonged to a passenger who said his portable phone charger was at fault.

Officials say no one needed medical attention.

The incident is now under investigation.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been found guilty on all seven criminal counts against him including wire and commodities fraud, conspiracy and money laundering.

His sentencing hearing is set for March.

He now faces up to 115 years in prison.

The FBI is looking for two people seen holding an armored truck at gunpoint on Thursday.

It happened at the Bank of America drive-thru ATM -- off State Road 441 and Miami Gardens Drive.

No one was shot or injured.

Investigators believe there may be a third suspect who was not captured in the images.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

A man was arrested after authorities said he was caught on camera slashing the tires of multiple cars in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood Thursday, including a marked Homestead Police vehicle.

The incident happened in the Villas Del Campos community in the area of Southwest 112th Avenue and 244th Street.

Neighbors woke up to find more than two dozen tires slashed on 17 different vehicles.

Police later identified the suspect as 41-year-old Juan Pablo Ramos-Nieto, a resident of the neighborhood.

The Miami Dolphins are in Germany, and Fins fans are also heading there -- ahead of their biggest game of the year.

NBC6's Sara Cardona and Constance Jones are also in Frankfurt -- to cover the major matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

All week, NBC6 will have live reports with unique stories on how the Miami Dolphins, and those lucky Dol-fans who are going, are enjoying the trip overseas.

The news starts at 7 a.m. Sunday -- followed by a pre-game show with the latest on the teams, fans from Germany, and how South Florida is watching.

Game coverage will begin at 9 a.m.