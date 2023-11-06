6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Nov. 6, 2023.

A 4-year-old girl is in critical condition after the girl's brother shot her, officials said.

The incident happened Sunday around 3:40 p.m. near Northwest 21st Avenue and Northwest 81st Street in West Little River.

Miami-Dade Crime Scene Investigators blocked off the area for several hours.

Andre Martin, Miami-Dade Police spokesperson said four children were in the home along with an adult at the time of the incident.

NBC6 spotted the moment the mother of the children was put in a patrol vehicle and taken to the hospital.

Police did not confirm who the gun belonged to nor where it was located when the child got a hold of it.

A father accused of killing his son in their Kendall home last week appeared before a judge this weekend for the first time since his arrest.

Investigators said this happened on Friday in Kendall.

Police said the father confessed to the crime when they arrived.

He faces second-degree murder -- bond is yet to be determined.

Iowa governor Kim Reynolds is expected to endorse Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president at a rally in Des Moines today.

Reynolds’ endorsement is a major boost for the Florida governor, who’s gone all-in on Iowa since launching his bid for the GOP nomination in May. DeSantis currently trails former President Donald Trump by 27 points in the Hawkeye State, according to the latest NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll.

He is also tied for second place with rival Nikki Haley, with the former United Nations ambassador catching up to DeSantis after he spent months pitching himself to GOP voters as the party’s main alternative to Trump.

Tomorrow is Election Day!

Polls open at 7:00 a.m.



There is a heated battle for Miami Beach mayor, where all four candidates have been going head-to-head.



And in the race for the District 1 commission seat in Miami, two of the five candidates are facing criminal charges.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to testify Monday in the $250 million civil fraud trial that threatens to torpedo his family's business empire.

New York Attorney General Letitia James seeks to permanently bar Trump and his two adult sons from running a business in the Empire State because, she says, they have engaged in years of financial fraud.

James' lawsuit in Manhattan Supreme Court alleges that the Trumps intentionally misstated the values of his assets on financial statements to falsely inflate Trump's net worth and obtain various financial benefits.