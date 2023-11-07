6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Nov. 7, 2023.

Tuesday marks Election Day across the country and in South Florida, residents from Miami, Miami Beach and Hialeah are heading to the polls to cast their votes on a number of key races.

There is a heated battle for Miami Beach mayor, where all four candidates have been going head-to-head.

And in the race for the District 1 commission seat in Miami, two of the five candidates are facing criminal charges.

Polls opened at 7 a.m.

Governor Ron DeSantis is one of the five candidates who qualify for Wednesday's GOP primary debate in Miami.

Other candidates include former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Republican frontrunner and former President Donald Trump will not take the stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center, as he will be holding a rally that night in Hialeah.

Meanwhile, DeSantis landed a big endorsement from the Iowa governor.

Wednesday, the debate starts at 8 p.m. on NBC6.

A man faces hate crime charges after he allegedly attacked a postal worker in Wilton Manors, tearing off her hijab and leaving her with minor injuries.

The victim, who was in full United States Postal Service uniform and operating a marked truck, was delivering mail when Kenneth Pinkney rode by on his bike, according to a Broward Sheriff's Office booking report.

Pinkney allegedly approached her, tore off her hijab and slapped and punched her in the face, making her bleed from her mouth and leaving scratches on her face.

Pinkney was charged with battery as well as a hate crime based on the "(prejudicial) comments on the victim's ancestry, religion and national origin," according to the report.

A 4-year-old girl is in critical condition after the girl's brother shot her, officials said.

The incident happened Sunday around 3:40 p.m. near Northwest 21st Avenue and Northwest 81st Street in West Little River.

According to the arrest report, Quavanta Ennels left a gun inside a bookbag in a room where children were alone and unsupervised.

Police say one of those children grabbed the gun and shot his 4-year-old sister.

Ennels, 25, was arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Miami-Dade Police said Monday.

Miami-Dade Parks will offer a full day of general program camps for children ages 6 to 14.

They will be from Monday, November 20 through Wednesday, November 22 -- from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For more information and to register -- visit the Miami-Dade Parks website.

The Miami Heat beat the Los Angles Lakers on Monday night at the Kaseya Center.

The nail-biting game ended 108-107 with Miami on top.