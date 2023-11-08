6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Nov. 8, 2023.

Police are investigating after a double shooting at a home in NE Miami-Dade left one man dead and another in critical condition, officials said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, units responded to a home located at 180 NE 161st Street early Wednesday morning.

At this time, police have not released information as to any potential suspects, the identities of the victims or what events may have led up to the shooting.

Governor Ron DeSantis is one of the five candidates who qualify for Wednesday's GOP primary debate in Miami.

Other candidates include former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Republican frontrunner and former President Donald Trump will not take the stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center, as he will be holding a rally that night in Hialeah.

Meanwhile, DeSantis landed a big endorsement from the Iowa governor.

Wednesday, the debate starts at 8 p.m. on NBC6.

The mayoral race in Miami Beach is heading to a runoff election with Michael Gongora and Steven Meiner.

This comes after none of the four candidates in Tuesday's election received the required 50 percent plus one vote total.

The two candidates have two more weeks of campaigning with the runoff set for next Tuesday, November 21.

For Miami's District 1 -- Miguel Angel Gabela will face off with incumbent Alex Diaz de la Portilla.

In District 2, which represents Coconut Grove and Brickell among other areas, will have Sabina Covo run against Damian Pardo, again.

Commissioner Manolo Reyes cruised to reelection in this year's race for District 4, according to the early results -- with an overwhelming 86 percent of votes.

The runoff election will take place on November 21.

Sports fans can make legal bets with a click on their cellphone again as the Seminole Tribe has re-launched its mobile sports betting app.

The Tribe hasn’t specified when other new customers can join the app or what the new limitations are.

The announcement comes a week after the tribe announced that in-person sports betting would return on Dec. 7 at all three Seminole Casinos in South Florida.

The City of Hollywood is hosting a free community career fair on Wednesday.

The event is at the Central Park Recreation Building from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.