6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for Nov. 9, 2023.

Five Republican presidential candidates clashed Wednesday night during the third GOP debate.

Candidates emphasized their differences on a variety of topics -- including the economy, border security, and fighting antisemitism on college campuses.

The next Republican debate is set for December 6 in Alabama.

Former President Donald Trump skipped the debate and instead, held a rally across the county in Hialeah on Wednesday.

Trump's event was intended to upstage the other candidates, continuing a practice he has pursued now through three GOP debates.

Trump says he will not be at the next GOP debate either.

A 15-year-old boy is dead and a 14-year-old is fighting for her life after crashing into a concrete pillar Wednesday morning.

Jazmin Keltz, 14, was the passenger of a speeding Audi that Miami-Dade police tried to stop early Wednesday morning.

Police say the 15-year-old boy was driving his mother's car, but Keltz was unaware.

Now, officials are working to understand the details leading up to this tragedy.

Freddy Ramirez will soon return to the Miami-Dade Police Department, but not as director.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says Ramirez will take on the role of Senior Advisor for Policing and Transition.

The announcement comes months after a suicide attempt that nearly took his life.

Ramirez is set to start his new role on Jan. 23, 2024, following his medical clearance.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro sprained his right ankle during Wednesday night's road game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Herro eventually hopped on one foot to the locker room and did not return to the game.

The Heat won 108 to 102, but we'll have to wait and see how long Herro may be out for -- after a strong start to the season.

The second annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Miami is happening on Thursday.

You can join in on the free Christmas fun at the Westchester Cultural Arts Center at Tropical Park.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. -- with the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony starting at around 6 p.m.